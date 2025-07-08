Remembering 10 of Joe Burrow's Best Pregame Outfits
As sure as the sunrise each morning or a fresh gridiron on an NFL Sunday, there is the Joe Burrow pregame fit—a game-day ritual football fans have not only come to love but expect. Indeed, the notion that Joey B will don a get-up that is at best an inimitable show of aura and at worst an invitation for online chatter is somewhat of a foregone conclusion at this point, especially after five seasons in the league.
Now, fashion has become part of Burrow's brand, his interest most likely sparked by his mother's background in fashion merchandising and her penchant for dressing him up in bright colors as a kid.
"Honestly, I feel like from the time he was kind of little, he was always a little bit particular about his clothes," Robin Burrow says in season two of Quarterback, out now on Netflix. "He liked what he liked for sure."
In honor of the new season, which chronicles the 2024–25 campaigns of Burrow, Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff, we've compiled a sartorial retrospective highlighting ten of Joey B's best pregame outfits since he first strutted onto the field in 2020.
In no particular order:
1. Zany Stripes vs. the Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 9, 2024)
It is impossible to discuss Joe Burrow's best pregame fits without including the zany and completely unexpected ensemble he wore to play the Dallas Cowboys in December 2024. The design inspo here was dubious, at best; is it a Lite-Brite? Is it a subway map? Is it a Microsoft Paint masterpiece? Whatever it was, NFL fans loved it.
2. Fedora Forward vs. the Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl LVI)
The NFL's biggest stage called for an even bigger outfit, and Joey delivered. Hours before the Bengals would go on to lose Super Bowl LVI vs. the Los Angeles Rams, Burrow rolled up to SoFi Stadium in a striped silver and black suit, Nike sneakers, and a crisp black fedora. Even if you don't remember the score, you probably remember this get-up.
3. Blue on Blue vs. the Los Angeles Chargers (Nov. 17, 2024)
"B" is for blue ... and Burrow. Ahead of a game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers in November, Joe Cool arrived in baby blue suit pants and a cropped suit jacket from athleisure brand alo. He later donned another alo creation at the NFL Honors in February.
3. Santa Claus Is Coming to Town vs. the Baltimore Ravens (Dec. 26, 2021)
You better not pout, I'm telling you why ... Jackpot Joey is coming to town. On Dec. 26, 2021, a very festive QB1 rolled up to what was then Paul Brown Stadium donning a Santa hat, a "Happy Holla Days" sweatshirt and some rose-colored frames. He then had an incredible game, during which he passed for a franchise record-breaking 525 yards, plus four TDs. Clearly, someone was on the nice list.
5. Teammate Love vs. the New Orleans Saints (Oct. 16, 2022)
Ahead of the Bengals' contest vs. the New Orleans Saints in October 2022, Burrow paid homage to his former LSU teammate (and current Bengals receiver) Ja'Marr Chase by pulling up to the game in Chase's collegiate national championship jersey. And while that would have been a fun choice no matter the venue, the unexpected decision was especially potent in NOLA, which is just about an hour away from LSU's stomping grounds in Baton Rouge.
6. Happy Halloween vs. the Cleveland Browns (Oct. 31, 2022)
Even scarier than Burrow's tongue-in-cheek Halloween tribute? The Browns won this game 32–13.
7. Cartier Drip vs. the Baltimore Ravens (Jan. 8, 2023)
A crisp turtleneck, a well-tailored coat plus his signature shades? Yeah, Bengals fans knew they'd win this game (which they did, 27–16). Peak Joe Brrr.
8. THE Sherpa Jacket vs. the Kansas City Chiefs (Jan. 30, 2022)
Burrow expedited the fashion career of then-21-year-old Micah Saltzman, the brother of one of his friends, after wearing a Saltzman-designed sherpa jacket ahead of the AFC Championship game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. Later, once photos of the QB made their rounds, the fledgling couturier told The New York Times that sales for his line Live2Love increased by about 300%.
9. Full-On Flowers vs. the Miami Dolphins (Sept. 29, 2022)
Surely, you could smell him coming all the way from Ohio (complimentary).
10. Headphones On vs. the Buffalo Bills (Nov. 5, 2023)
Burrow blocked out the haters ahead of the Bengals' game vs. the Buffalo Bills in November 2021 with some iced-out Bose headphones and a big ol' chain. As for what he was listening to, well, we're gonna have to go with Kid Cudi, one of his known pregame faves.