Bengals vs. Steelers Score Prediction for NFL Week 3 (Expect Low-Scoring Game in Pittsburgh)

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are off to a great start in the 2026 season, winning back-to-back games to take the lead in the AFC North.

Now, Cincy has a chance to get a key divisional win over a Pittsburgh Steelers team that ranks 31st in the league in EPA/Play and dead last in success rate on offense this season. The writing may be on the wall that Aaron Rodgers is washed up, and the Steelers’ running game has provided next-to-nothing so far in 2026.

That’s a major concern against a revamped Bengals defense that is a top-five team in EPA/Play after wins over Tampa Bay and Houston to open the season. The Steelers have been great defensively as well in games against Atlanta (a win) and New England (a loss), but they scored just three points in Week 2.

That won’t cut it against Burrow and Co. which has led to oddsmakers setting the Bengals as road favorites in this Week 3 battle.

All season long, the SI Betting team is sharing score predictions for just about every NFL matchup. Not only will we predict every score for Sunday’s games, but we have individual score predictions to help bettors make their spread, moneyline and total picks.

By analyzing the latest odds and movement and using the picks from our team, we’re hoping to guide bettors in the right direction for their NFL plays, and potentially get a score exactly correct in the process.

Now, let’s dive into the score prediction for this AFC North showdown.

Bengals vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bengals -3.5 (-115)

Steelers +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Bengals: -192

Steelers: +160

Total

42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The total in this matchup has dropped a point since opening at 43.5 , but the Bengals remain 3.5-point road favorites after back-to-back wins to open 2026.

Bengals vs. Steelers Score Prediction

This week, SI Betting’s senior editor Iain MacMillan made a pick for this game in his Road to 272 column , where he bets on every game, every week. He’s taking the UNDER between these division rivals:

The Bengals may be 2-0, but I haven't been impressed with them, especially offensively, to begin the season. They're 22nd in yards per play, 20th in EPA per play, and 24th in success rate. Then there's the Steelers' offense, which is even worse. They have scored a combined 16 offensive points in two games against the Falcons and Patriots. They rank in the bottom five in virtually every single offensive metric. Meanwhile, their defense has been fantastic, ranking second in opponent EPA and ninth in opponent success rate.

Both of these teams are in the top five in the league in EPA/Play on defense, so I agree with MacMillan’s assertion that this could be a low-scoring affair on Sunday.

Still, I believe Cincinnati is the better team, and it was able to move the ball enough in Week 2 to upset a Houston team that has one of the best defenses in the NFL. Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins give the Bengals a solid offensive floor, whereas Aaron Rodgers’ struggles in 2026 are a major concern for the Steelers going forward.

Not only has the former MVP struggled to push the ball downfield, but the Steelers are averaging just 3.4 yards per carry in 2026 – the sixth-fewest in the NFL.

The Bengals should win pretty comfortably if their new-look defense is the real deal this season.

Final Score Prediction: Bengals 20, Steelers 10

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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