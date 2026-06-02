Odell Beckham Jr.'s Ex Lauren Wood Clarifies Relationship Status After Giants Signing

One of the most surprising aspects of the NFL offseason was the New York Giants' signing of veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year contract for the 2026-27 season.

Beckham Jr. was drafted by the Giants in the 2014 NFL Draft and looked destined to be one of the greatest receivers of all time before his career was sidetracked with injuries. He's now 33 years old and hasn't played in the league since 2024. But perhaps returning to his former team could spark a resurgence while he's at the tail end of his career.

Odell Beckham Jr. | Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Odell Beckham Jr. Ex Lauren Wood Says They're 'Better This Way' After Giants Signing

OBJ was in a public relationship with Lauren Wood from 2019 to 2023. They also had a son together, named Zydn, in February of 2022.

Wood was on a June 2 podcast episode of "The Mamacita Mic" and provided an update on her and Odell's relationship, fresh after he signed with the Giants.

"Mine and [Odell's] relationship has grown so much better, and [there's] just more respect for each other after we split. Then, just learning co-parenting on the fly. We had a solid friendship to begin with. Obviously, when romance and intimacy get involved, it can muddle it. But then we split up, [and] you got through the emotions and the healing and all that, but then we ended up, we came back together on a right course where we just prioritize Zydn's happiness and his safety," Wood said.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"We're aligned. So, regardless [of] if a relationship doesn't work out, I think if you guys put the children first and keep respect for each other, you can get it done. We both agree that [it's] better this way than being in a romantic relationship. It can make things more difficult than it needs to be, for sure. So yeah. I think we just figured out our friendship is the meat and potatoes of it. So it's good, meat and potatoes," she added.

Woods later said, "We were in a four-year relationship. Our baby was nine months old. We didn't even make it a year [after having our child]. Breaking up is the last thing I wanted to do, but I had to. I was gonna lose myself."

[Odell and I] just have love for each other. And it's not even that romantic, no. Just family," Woods added on her and Odell's current relationship, using proof that their son, Zydn, is happy as a testament to their relationship being successful right now.

It sounds like Beckahm Jr. is in a good state off the field, which could contribute to his success on it.