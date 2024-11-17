Odell Beckham Jr gets dramatic new hair color from smokeshow stylist
Odell Beckham Jr. is many things. He was NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, a two-time All-Pro wide receiver, and a three-time Pro Bowler. Most importantly, he's a Super Bowl champion.
Of course, he has also been quite the fashion icon throughout his career.
Beckham, who has played with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, and now Miami Dolphins throughout his career, embraces being flashy on and off of the field.
During his tenure with the Giants, Beckham Jr. was a trend-setter thanks to his hairstyle which became a popular look.
He has continued to adapt his hairstyle over the years and recently debuted a new look ahead of Week 11. Luxury hair colorist Marguerite Hancock shared a look at OBJ's new hair which is a dramatic change to purple.
Beckham Jr. has rocked the purple hair before with the Baltimore Ravens, but this is as intense as it has ever been.
Shoutout to Miss Hancock.
Throughout his career, Beckham has hauled in 571 catches for 7,964 yards, and 59 touchdowns. This season, meanwhile, he has just five catches for 32 yards. But, who knows, maybe his new hairstyle will bring the superpower he needs to finally have a breakthrough performance.
