Odell Beckham Jr. Headlines Giants' Receiver-Oriented Workout

The New York Giants , down to nine healthy receivers following the season-ending Achilles tear suffered on Friday by Gunner Olszewski, hosted a workout Monday morning that was headlined by a familiar name.

Odell Beckham Jr, who worked out for the Giants prior to the draft, is reportedly taking part in this newest workout batch, a group that also includes former Chiefs wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, former Ravens receiver Anthony Miller, and former Texans receiver Braxton Berrios.

Beckham, who was in town over the weekend for an appearance at Brian Burns’s charity softball game, has made no secret of his desire to reunite with the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2014 draft.

Head coach John Harbaugh, who has said that Beckham remains one of his favorite people, said of that workout that the 33-year-old receiver “looked good” but that the team, who at the time knew it would be without Malik Nabers (knee) and Darius Slayton (sports hernia) would revisit the possibility of bringing him back in the summer, perhaps even into training camp, which would allow for Beckham to continue his training.

Following the Achilles tear suffered by Olszewski, the Giants clearly are intent on adding another receiver, but Beckham is not necessarily a slam dunk to get that spot.

Here’s a look at the other receivers who were part of the workout.

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Smith-Schuster, 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, was a second-round pick by the Steelers in 2017. After five seasons in Pittsburgh, he went to the Chiefs in 2022, then to the Patriots in 2023, and back to the Chiefs for the 2024-2025 seasons, where he reunited with Nagy, who had been the Chiefs' offensive coordinator.

Smith-Schuster, the youngest receiver to hit 1,500 receiving yards , has 481 career receptions for 5,624 yards and 33 touchdowns. He earned a Pro Bowl berth in his second NFL season with the Steelers.

Smith-Schuster also has limited return experience, having returned nine kickoffs for 240 yards as a rookie in 2017, including one for a touchdown.

Braxton Berrios

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Berrios, 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, was originally a sixth-round pick by the Patriots in 2018. After his rookie season, he went to the Jets, with whom he spent four seasons. HE then made a two-season stop with the Dolphins and was with the Texans last year.

Berrios has 140 career receptions for 1,360 yards and six touchdowns. He is also the most experienced of the known receivers that were in for a workout in terms of returner experience, Berrios having returned 100 career punts for 1,130 yards and 91 kickoff returns for 2,265 yards and one touchdown.

Berrios earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2021 as a member of the Jets. That year, his 102-yard kickoff return for a touchdown led the league.

Anthony Miller

Wide receiver Anthony Miller | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Miller, 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, spent the last two seasons with Harbaugh in Baltimore.

He began his career as a second-round pick (No. 51 overall) with the Chicago Bears in 2018, for whom he played three seasons and overlapped with current Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy in 2020 when Nagy was Chicago’s head coach.

Miller has also been with the Texans and Steelers, and had stints with the 49ers, Colts, and Chiefs practice squads. He has 141 career receptions for 1,605 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Miller also has return experience, with five career punt returns for 55 yards and eight career kickoff returns for 183 yards.

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