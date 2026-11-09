Paige Bueckers Inspires, Gives Back To Communities Via Her Endorsement Partnerships

Paige Bueckers, the star player for the Dallas Wings, has become one of the most recognizable faces in women's basketball. She's already turned that popularity into a number of business opportunities off the court.

Bueckers' business opportunities are vast, but she is looking for more than just money to support a product - she wants her brand partnerships to give back to communities.

This week Bueckers was named the recipient of the 2026 Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award, presented to WNBA players who are making a positive impact in their communities through their charitable work.

For Bueckers, her off-the-court work with companies has been something she has been involved with for years, even before her time as a pro with the Dallas Wings in the WNBA.

Bueckers Has Always Given Back To Charities

Sep 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates after scoring against the Golden State Valkyries in the second quarter during game one of the first round for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bueckers was already involved in similar charity work during her time at UConn, including using a partnership with Chegg to donate $50,000 to the school's Husky Harvest food pantry.

She has always been finding ways to help people through her business partnerships, but as a pro now with greater resources, those charitable opportunities have also continued to grow.

For example, through her work with Goodr, Bueckers funded a free grocery store at Hopkins West Junior High School in Minnesota, where she is originally from. The store provides food to students and families who need extra support.

She also donated $50,000 to the Hopkins Education Foundation. This is the school district in Minnesota near where her hometown.

Her work with Gatorade has resulted in the refurbishing of a basketball court in Minnesota and a $25,000 donation to Athletic Committed Enlightened Scholars, an organization that supports young athletes through mental health resources and educational programs.

This is more than just her appearing in commercials or advertising for the products of companies she endorses.

Her Business Partnerships Have Become Another Way to Help People

Oct 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) before game three of the first round for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs at Chase Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

She has stated that she wants to use her endorsements to help others. For athletes who have grown into popular celebrities, endorsement deals can be very lucrative. Bueckers has found ways to use her celebrity and those endorsement deals to help charities and other notable causes.

Bueckers is Engaged Helping the Dallas Community

Her efforts have extended to the Dallas area as well. Other prominent basketball figures have made community service a priority, including Dawn Staley, whose Champions Fund is helping students overcome financial barriers.

Bueckers took part in the Wings' annual Unified Game with Special Olympics of North Texas. She also spent time mentoring 12 young players through the Dallas Wings Dream Team program.

Bueckers contributed signed memorabilia to help the Dallas Wings Community Foundation raise money. She also supported the foundation's Kicks for a Cause celebration, which raised more than $120,000 for community programs.

In conjunction with her award, the WNBA will donate $10,000 to Good Sports, a nonprofit selected by Bueckers that provides children with equipment and opportunities to play sports.

The award recognizes the work that she is already doing, but also highlights the approach that she has taken to her business for years.

The opportunities for her to make money off her growing popularity are endless. It is inspiring to see how she continues to use her opportunities off the court to help people and communities in need.



If her charitable efforts in her Minnesota hometown, at UConn and now in the Dallas communities are any indication, helping others will be a big part of future sponsorship deals that she participates in.

Bueckers isn't the only basketball star finding ways to give back. Stephen and Ayesha Curry have also reached a major milestone through their work helping children in Oakland.

For Bueckers, the hope is that her growing success will allow her to continue making that same kind of difference in the communities that have supported her along the way.