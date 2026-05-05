Paige Bueckers Goes Full Glam in Graffiti Suit for Surprise Met Gala Debut

The stars were out for the 2026 Met Gala in New York City. One of the faces of the WNBA in Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers certainly stood out in her graffiti fit.

The Dallas Wings superstar is in the midst of the preseason, but has a break until returning to action on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Bueckers is known for her unique fashion style like at her WNBA draft night in 2025 (seen below), as well as at this year’s where she awkwardly sat away from former UConn Huskies teammate and former girlfriend Azzi Fudd, but stood out in a Nike preppy look.

Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Paige Bueckers on the orange carpet before the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Bueckers crushes her look and makeup at Met Gala

With her significantly higher WNBA salary this season, Bueckers can dress to impress. She certainly said at Monday night’s Met Gala going full glam in a graffiti suit for her debut at the event.

WNBA star Paige Bueckers was seen leaving The Carlyle on her way to the 2026 Met Gala 🏀✨📷: Ray-Ban Meta #sponsored pic.twitter.com/lNIJBw1rOg — Page Six (@PageSix) May 4, 2026

Here’s a closer look at the unique style:

Rookie of the Year 🤝 Rookie of the MET



Paige Bueckers captivates for the 2026 Met Gala! pic.twitter.com/WhGQjD1Slp — WNBA (@WNBA) May 4, 2026

Will she go from there and check out Madison Square Garden for the big New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers playoff game?

Last season Bueckers averaged 19.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on her way to ROY.

Other sports stars also make headlines at Met Gala

We covered Olympic gold medalist skier Lindsey Vonn taking her first steps since her horrific injury before the event, and this year’s co-chair and tennis superstar Venus Williams dripping diamonds in a sparkly black dress.

Bueckers certainly was a winner along with them on the night as she always is.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers always brings out her best for events like last year’s WNBA All-Star Game weekend. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images