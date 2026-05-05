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Paige Bueckers Goes Full Glam in Graffiti Suit for Surprise Met Gala Debut

The Dallas Wings superstar rocks an amazing look for the big night in New York City.
Matt Ryan|
Apr 30, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) warms up before the game against the Indiana Fever at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Apr 30, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) warms up before the game against the Indiana Fever at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The stars were out for the 2026 Met Gala in New York City. One of the faces of the WNBA in Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers certainly stood out in her graffiti fit.

The Dallas Wings superstar is in the midst of the preseason, but has a break until returning to action on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Bueckers is known for her unique fashion style like at her WNBA draft night in 2025 (seen below), as well as at this year’s where she awkwardly sat away from former UConn Huskies teammate and former girlfriend Azzi Fudd, but stood out in a Nike preppy look.

Paige Buecker
Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Paige Bueckers on the orange carpet before the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Bueckers crushes her look and makeup at Met Gala

With her significantly higher WNBA salary this season, Bueckers can dress to impress. She certainly said at Monday night’s Met Gala going full glam in a graffiti suit for her debut at the event.

Here’s a closer look at the unique style:

Will she go from there and check out Madison Square Garden for the big New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers playoff game?

Last season Bueckers averaged 19.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on her way to ROY.

Other sports stars also make headlines at Met Gala

We covered Olympic gold medalist skier Lindsey Vonn taking her first steps since her horrific injury before the event, and this year’s co-chair and tennis superstar Venus Williams dripping diamonds in a sparkly black dress.

Bueckers certainly was a winner along with them on the night as she always is.

Paige Buecker
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers always brings out her best for events like last year’s WNBA All-Star Game weekend. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

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