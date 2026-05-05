Paige Bueckers Goes Full Glam in Graffiti Suit for Surprise Met Gala Debut
The stars were out for the 2026 Met Gala in New York City. One of the faces of the WNBA in Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers certainly stood out in her graffiti fit.
The Dallas Wings superstar is in the midst of the preseason, but has a break until returning to action on Saturday.
The 24-year-old Bueckers is known for her unique fashion style like at her WNBA draft night in 2025 (seen below), as well as at this year’s where she awkwardly sat away from former UConn Huskies teammate and former girlfriend Azzi Fudd, but stood out in a Nike preppy look.
Bueckers crushes her look and makeup at Met Gala
With her significantly higher WNBA salary this season, Bueckers can dress to impress. She certainly said at Monday night’s Met Gala going full glam in a graffiti suit for her debut at the event.
Here’s a closer look at the unique style:
Will she go from there and check out Madison Square Garden for the big New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers playoff game?
Last season Bueckers averaged 19.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on her way to ROY.
Other sports stars also make headlines at Met Gala
We covered Olympic gold medalist skier Lindsey Vonn taking her first steps since her horrific injury before the event, and this year’s co-chair and tennis superstar Venus Williams dripping diamonds in a sparkly black dress.
Bueckers certainly was a winner along with them on the night as she always is.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.