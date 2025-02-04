Paige Spiranac ditches golf for Super Bowl 2025 gig in stunning sleeveless black top
Paige Spiranac is in New Orleans, Louisiana, and rocked Super Bowl LIX Opening Night in a stunning fit.
The former pro golfer who turned into a model and influencer while giving golf tips has wowed recently with her scorching sweater top, and her makeup-free selfie while wearing a white-laced bra, and a head-turning black top while talking about Tiger Woods.
She’s also a heck of a golfer and still gives useful tips, just usually in eye-popping fits like when she flexed her tiny crop-top while showing off her insane handicap, or crushed a long drive in another amazing look, or went slo-mo on a swing in an outfit that would never be country club approved.
Lately, the 31-year-old Spiranac has been very sports-themed with her fits like her provocative Philadelphia Eagles crop top stunner, and her sizzling Kansas City Chiefs bikini. With all eyes on New Orleans this week, Paige took her talents to The Big Easy and showed up for opening night festivities as a reporter in her new gig with Sports Grid called “Fabulous Las Paigeas”. It was way more about her fit, however, than her interviews.
“More to come the next couple days,” she said. We can’t wait.
Spiranac retired from golf in 2019. With fits like these and millions of followers on social media it’s easy to see why she gave up golf for a living.
