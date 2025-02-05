Paige Spiranac 'got bodied' in LBD at Super Bowl LIX presser
Paige Spiranac is known for her creative presence on social media — but now she's showcasing her skills as a media member covering Super Bowl LIX.
The retired golf pro, 31, is in New Orleans, Louisiana ahead of the NFL's biggest game of the year, which is a showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Spiranac shared some of her press experiences on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday, February 5. In the video, the social media juggernaut rocked a little black dress and jokingly detailed her journey to the front of the press line.
"I have 45 minutes to get to the front of the line and we are currently 7 or 8 deep, wish me luck," Spiranac said.
At the 27-minute mark, Spiranac revealed that her attempts to move forward had hit a snag.
"Update. I just got absolutely bodied by a kid," she admitted.
While Spiranac did eventually reach the front of the press line, it did not happen in the 45-minute goal she had set for herself.
"53 minutes to get to the front. Failed the challenge but showed a lot of heart," she wrote as a caption on the final clip of the video.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac ditches golf for Super Bowl 2025 gig in stunning sleeveless black top
Spiranac may still be finding her footing as a member of the media, but her fan base continued to show support. Several of her 1 million X followers commented on the video and commended her for doing a great job.
"Great job Paige," one person wrote.
"Don't they know who you are?" joked a second person.
A third person asked, "Why wouldn't people let a person so hot pass through?"
While the renowned content creator does have a presence on X — it pales in comparison to her Instagram following. Spiranac boasts an impressive 4.4 million followers on the social media platform.
She also has built up her YouTube channel, where she released instructional golf videos to help players improve their game. This included a video at the beginning of 2025 that celebrated her ten-year anniversary of content creation.
