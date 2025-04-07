Paige Spiranac wears tiny ‘Masters’ green blazer to celebrate golf’s biggest event
One of the biggest weeks on the PGA Tour calendar is underway with the Masters Tournament officially set to kick off on Thursday, April 10 at Augusta National Golf Club.
As the top stars in golf head to Georgia for the Masters, one person who is hyping up the event is golf influencer Paige Spiranac.
MORE: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic win
Spiranac took to social media to show off her Masters-inspired fit which was a gree jacket and matching green miniskirt.
That's one way to get fired up for the biggest tournament in the sport.
MORE: Paige Spiranac shares insightful golf tips sporting a shoestring-strap dress
To kick off Masters week, 2024 champion Scottie Scheffler will be honored at the Masters Club Dinner which features a Texas-sized and inspired menu with ribeye steak, blackened redfish, macaroni and cheese, jalapeno creamed corn, and much more.
There will also be the Masters Tournament Par 3 Contest before the official tournament tees off. With plenty of events throughout the week and pimento cheese sandwiches to be had, it's going to be a party down in Augusta.
MORE: Paige Spiranac proudly shows off body transformation after being harassed by fan
The 2025 Masters will tee off on Thursday, April 10, and run through Sunday, April 13. The first two rounds of the tournament will air on ESPN, while the weekend coverage will be aired on CBS with Paramount+ streaming the final two rounds.
There will also be streaming coverage available on ESPN+, Masters.com, the Masters app, and the Masters YouTube page.