Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend Jade rips Knicks in mocking cheer, taunting fit
The Indiana Pacers are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000 after defeating the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Star point guard Tyrese Halliburton’s viral girlfriend made sure to let the Knicks know about it in a mocking cheer.
The 25-year-old Haliburton was instrumental in the series, and in the closing game with 21 points, 13 assists, six rebounds, and three steals. He even thought he was going to win the ECF’s MVP award that went to teammate Pascal Siakam.
RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton’s gf Jade flexes bachelorette party dress before Pacers Game 6
While he can get made fun of for that, no one can put the overrated label on him again after the playoffs he had full of game-winners and epic taunts. He even had a 6-word dagger for actor Ben Stiller after defeating New York.
RELATED: Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton shows up in Knicks funeral fit for ECF Game 6
Speaking of taunts, Halliburton’s girlfriend Jade Jones made sure that Knicks heard about it on her Instagram post while wearing her custom Haliburton fit. She wrote, “go NY go NY go… Home!!! #YESCERSSS So proud of this team!!! 💛💛💛.”
Burn!
Haliburton and the Pacers hope to deliver Indiana its first-ever NBA championship starting when the team travels to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 5.
No doubt Jones and her fire fits will be in the house at OKC, and ready to drop some more epic burns.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
A peek: Brittany Mahomes teases baby Golden glimpse in gold-themed sleepsack
New duo: Who’s NFL star Myles Garrett’s new Olympic gold medalist gf Chloe Kim?
Chillin’: WNBA star Angel Reese buys modest $1.275 million Chicago house
No way!: NFL stars at prom: Nerdy Patrick Mahomes with Brittany, Joe Burrow, others
Tiger 2.0: Charlie Woods’ net worth: Is Tiger’s 16-year-old son really worth $25M?