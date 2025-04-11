Steelers star DK Metcalf’s fiancée Normani crazily adds caviar to fast food staple
You work hard, you play hard, and R&B hitmaker Normani knows how to do this.
On Thursday, April 10, the “Candy Paint” singer — who is also the fiancée of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf — took to her Instagram Story to share photos from a dinner she was attending ahead of Coachella. Normani was seated next to talent manager Lydia Asrat, and the two enjoyed an elevated take on a childhood favorite — chicken nuggets topped with caviar.
It’s unclear what else the dinner entailed or what the theme of the night was, however, it seems to be tied into Coachella, which is taking place this weekend and next.
Last year, Normani released her debut solo album, “Dopamine.” This came seven years after her former girl group Fifth Harmony parted ways. While the wait for her solo album was long, Normani teased in a December 2024 Rolling Stone interview that she would drop another album this year. “I promised I wouldn’t make you guys wait that long anymore! I’m just putting things out and moving more this year, as opposed to preparation.”
In addition to music, Normani also made her movie debut in Freaky Tales, which had its wide release earlier this month.
Though she’s not on the performance line-up, she’s bound to be getting her party on over the next few days. An Instagram Story shared earlier showed Normani boarding a private jet with the likes of Karrueche Tran and Teyana Taylor.
Looks like she had great company, and just as good snacks!