DK Metcalf has new fiancée Normani flex huge diamond ring at Steelers presser
DK Metcalf took NFL introductory press conferences to an entirely new level today.
As if signing a new four-year, $132 million deal (originally reported at five years, $150 million) wasn't good enough, the Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro wide receiver subtly dropped on a Steelers social post that he was engaged to his girlfriend, now fiancée, pop-star Normani.
The former Seattle Seahawks fan-favorite was giddy during the press conference, and when asked if Normani was indeed his fiancée, the 27-year-old Oxford, Mississippi, native and Ole Miss Rebels stand-out had the ex-Fifth Harmony member, "Hold that rock up, baby"!
Upon further examination, the engagement rock looks like a classic-cut diamond.
And if we zoom in even more, it looks huge!
Metcalf's huge smile matched the sentiment of the gorgeous ring.
Unfortunately, it looks like the couple that first introduced them, Ciara and Russell Wilson, when Wilson and Metcalf were teammates for the Seahawks, won't be able to reunite since the Steelers look like they're moving on from the nine-time Pro Bowler.
It was another former teammate, wide receiver Taylor Lockett's wedding, when the "Love Lies" hitmaker went Instagram official with Metcalf in July 2023.
Fortunately for Metcalf and and Normani, love is now telling the truth.
