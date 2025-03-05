DK Metcalf's gf Normani posts rare couples photo with Ciara, Russell Wilson
The Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf, who's spent his entire six-year NFL career with the NFC West franchise, requested a trade on March 5, per multiple reports.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Metcalf, who still has one more year on his $72 million contract, prefers to join a contender. Wherever the 27-year-old receiver lands, he'll have the support of his girlfriend, Normani Kordei Hamilton.
The two-time Pro Bowler and the "Motivation" singer have been linked since 2022. While Metcalf and Normani keep their relationship out of the spotlight, the former Fifth Harmony member revealed last year that they were set up by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara.
On the morning Metcalf made his trade request public, Normani posted a rare photo of the couple with Ciara and Wilson at the 2025 Gold Party, Beyonce and Jay-Z's annual post-Oscars bash at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.
During an interview with Apple Music in June 2024, “We actually met through Ciara and Russ,” Normani said. “It’s like, if you could trust a couple [to set you up], that would be the couple.”
"[Ciara} was really adamant about coming [to the party],” Normani recalled. “I just knew it was something else because she was very adamant, and when I was on the way, she was like, ‘Oh yeah, your boy’s gonna be there.’" Wilson did the same thing to Metcalf.
"He’s a blessing. He’s such a light for me, especially just like in my lowest points,” Normani said of the 6-foot-4 receiver.
Normani, who has 6.9 million followers on Instagram, keeps her page solely dedicated to music, work, and fashion. Aside from a few pictures on her fleeting Instagram Stories, she's never posted a photo with Metcalf on her main grid.
