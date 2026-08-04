Football may not officially be back until September, but it's clear that fans are already in midseason form. In Kansas City Chiefs circles, specifically, the arrival of training camp has been met with no shortage of takes about the season ahead.

With the weekend in the books and full-squad camp approaching its first complete week of production, ample extrapolations are already being made. It's only natural, as the world has waited for simulated snaps and pads to come back on since the second the 2025-26 campaign ended.

Still, it's important to contextualize what's real and fake during this time of year. Once Week 1 of the regular season rolls around, much will have changed, including rosters being taken from 90 to 53 players. Numerous injured players will also be deemed healthy, as well as the inverse. Coaching and front office staffs are just beginning to figure out what they have.

Keeping those last few points in mind, multiple things can be true. The Chiefs' offense certainly hasn't gotten off to the best of starts in St. Joseph, Missouri, but it is far from doomed in early August. As much fun as it is to convey 'DEFCON 1' levels of panic on social media, it does no one any favors.

For the sake of your sanity, as well as that of others around you, it's best to play the long game and avoid falling into what's been easily the biggest overreaction trap of the summer in Kansas City.

The Chiefs' wide receiver room is far from 100% right now

As far as starters are concerned, of the Chiefs' three options at wide receiver, only one has been fully healthy at training camp. Tyquan Thornton could drop into a game and play tomorrow, but the same can't be said for Rashee Rice or Xavier Worthy. The former is being brought along slowly after an offseason knee procedure, and the latter just sustained a shoulder sprain over the weekend.

Camp standout Cyrus Allen is also on the mend, too, after suffering a bone bruise during Saturday's practice. That makes three of perhaps the team's best receivers at camp, for one reason or another, not being fully available. Freaking out over a trio of Thornton, Jalen Royals and Andrew Armstrong to start Monday's workout is shortsighted.

These injuries don't spell doom for what's to come. They do, however, further drive home the point that Kansas City would be wise to consider adding some reliable depth. The club is attempting to thread the thinnest of needles, which prove costly if something like this happens again.

Key word: could.

It's still unclear how much Kenneth Walker III will raise the floor and ceiling of the offense

It's beating a dead horse at this point, although it remains critical to constantly underscore: Kansas City's rushing attack has been one of football's worst for multiple seasons. Even a competent unit in that regard could boost the aerial attack, pass-catcher context notwithstanding.

It's expected that bringing in Kenneth Walker III from the Seattle Seahawks can help everyone get back on track. He's an explosive rusher who also factors into the receiving game, which is a plus for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. At the same time, there are some stylistic and tendency dynamics that could either take Walker to the moon or render him non-elite in K.C.

Walker has typically fared better when operating from under center. The Chiefs run a ton of their ground game from the shotgun, which also bleeds into the run-pass option game. Head coach Andy Reid hasn't publicly committed to a fundamental change during his training camp availability.

Wait to see how Walker is unleashed in real games, then make determinations about the direction of the 2026-27 offense. The same flow chart should apply to everything else as well until the sample size grows.

Awareness is necessary. Hysteria is excessive.

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