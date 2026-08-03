The Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver room looked a lot different than usual during the team's return to training camp on Monday. While Rashee Rice is gradually being eased back into drills, he, Xavier Worthy, and Cyrus Allen did not take part in 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 work with the rest of the team.

The injury-riddled receiver room is opening the door for backups and roster hopefuls to carve out a role this season. Head coach Andy Reid identified one target who has begun making waves over the past few days.

Andrew Armstrong, a second-year receiver who bounced between the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions last year, has become one of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' favorite targets early in camp.



"Armstrong went through the rookie camp, and pushed through that," Reid said. "I thought he did a nice job there, and he has transferred that over. It looks like Pat has trust in him, so I think that's a plus. He's getting better every day. Big target, strong. I like that part of it.”

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Armstrong gives the Chiefs something they don't have much of at receiver: size. The team may have found a hidden gem in the former Arkansas standout.

Andrew Armstrong Quickly Earning Patrick Mahomes’ Trust

We all know by now that every training camp quote has to be taken with a grain of salt, especially when it comes to practice squad players who tend to get overhyped by the fanbase. However, the Chiefs' lack of receiver depth makes Armstrong a plausible candidate to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster.



One thing that makes Armstrong stand out is his surprising level of experience. He turns 26 in October after beginning his college career as a true freshman at Texas A&M-Commerce back in 2019. He also benefited from the extra year of eligibility granted after the canceled 2020 COVID season. Armstrong went from a 2-star recruit to the best receiver at Arkansas, leading the SEC with 78 catches and 1,140 receiving yards in 2024.

He was one of three primary receivers getting first-team reps on Monday, alongside Jalen Royals and Tyquan Thornton. While both of those players appeared to have a better chance of making the roster entering the spring, it's very possible Armstrong has closed the gap through the first few practices. Royals is still getting up to speed with the offense, while Thornton is essentially a one-trick pony who offers little beyond his speed.

Last week, Reid said something similar about Allen, noting that he "got some trust" with Mahomes. If Armstrong also continues building that same rapport with K.C.'s QB, don't be surprised if he earns a spot as the Chiefs' fifth receiver by the time the regular season comes by.

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