Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes' Moms Steal the Show Amid Chiefs' Season Kickoff

The Kansas City Chiefs really couldn't have asked for a better way to open the season.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce helped lead Kansas City to a 31-10 victory over the Denver Broncos, with Arrowhead Stadium buzzing as family and friends watched from the stands.

While lots of attention went to the players, when it comes to the Chiefs, the people at the sidelines also get eyes on them. On Monday, there was another group celebrating the Chiefs' big win: Their moms.

Behind lots of NFL stars is a mom who has been there for the early practices, long road trips, big dreams and all the moments that came before the bright lights.

Donna Kelce and Randi Mahomes Celebrate the Chiefs' Moms

Donna Kelce during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Donna Kelce and Randi Mahomes have lots in common. Both are proud NFL moms, and both know what it's like to watch their sons take the field. They've also both have become familiar faces around Chiefs football.

Randi recently brought the Chiefs' mothers together for her "Mahomes and Mimosas" event, a special gathering celebrating the women behind the team's players. Donna was among those in attendance, joining the other moms for a fun afternoon of conversation, photos and a good dose of Chiefs spirit.

Randi Mahomes, mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes watches warmups prior to a game against the Detroit Lions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The event gave the women a chance to step out of the football spotlight for a moment and enjoy some time together. Naturally, Chiefs gear made an appearance, along with group photos and lots of smiles, according to Starcade Media. It's plain adorable seeing the moms get their own Chiefs moment.

Taylor Swift was Also in the Building for the Chiefs-Broncos Game

The Chiefs' season opener also brought another very familiar face to Arrowhead. Nobody should be surprised that Taylor Swift was in the stands supporting her husband Kelce, and she wasn't exactly keeping a low profile.

Donna #Kelce and Randi #Mahomes Sunday afternoon at Randi's wonderful "Mahomes and Mimosas" event pic.twitter.com/8lhg3IPsEj — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) September 14, 2026

NFL personality Pat McAfee said Tuesday that he spoke with Swift, describing her as being "all in" on football. Swift was joined by actor Tom Cruise, and the two quickly became a viral moment after being spotted together in their suite.

With the Chiefs' big win, the players' families celebrating and a few famous faces making headlines, Kansas City's season opener went off with a bang.

Between all the fun, the "Mahomes and Mimosas" gathering also offered a reminder that behind those NFL stars are families who started cheering for way before they were even in the league.