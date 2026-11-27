Brittany Mahomes is known to many as the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but there's much more to her story. She's an athlete, a soccer player and a business owner, with her own experience in sports beyond cheering from the sidelines. That background gives her perspective when she speaks about the Chiefs and her husband's games. Her reactions aren't simply coming from a place of love for Patrick, but also from someone who understands competition and the emotions that come with it. Also, Brittany, who recently announced that she and Patrick are expecting a baby boy, has never been shy about sharing what she thinks with fans online.

That was clear again after Kansas City's 13-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, when Brittany took to Instagram to call out a controversial late-game decision involving wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Brittany Mahomes Blasts Controversial Call Against Chiefs

The play happened shortly after the two-minute warning. Facing third-and-10, Patrick Mahomes threw toward Rice over the middle, with the pass appearing to gain 11 yards. But as Rice tried to make the catch, Bills safety Amani Hooker made contact with the ball and Rice lost possession. Officials ruled the pass incomplete, forcing Kansas City to punt.

Brittany wasn't impressed with the call and made her frustration clear in an Instagram Story. It was shared by NFL insider Ari Meirov on X.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, is sounding off on Instagram about the officiating: pic.twitter.com/nd0qk5kpiP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 27, 2026

"HAHAHAHAHAHA. WHAT A JOKE," Mahomes wrote. "Guess we can't even play football without getting it called against us... not sure what an actual catch is after that, I guess? I don't wanna hear shit anymore from anyone."

She also reposted several reactions from Chiefs fans who questioned the ruling, adding to the online debate.

Just a few days before, Brittany had shared a photo album on the social media platform with photos from the Chiefs' win over the Arizona Cardinals.

"It was a good weekend for KC," she wrote with a red heart emoji. The album featured photos of the whole family together for the game.

Chiefs' Late-Game Chance Falls Short As Bills Secure Victory

As for Thanksgiving, Kansas City's defense gave the offense another chance by forcing a Bills punt. But the Chiefs couldn't capitalize, going three-and-out and handing Buffalo the opportunity to finish the game. Tyler Bass then kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired, sealing the 13-10 victory.

The win moved Buffalo to 10-1 on the season and strengthened the team's position in the race for the AFC's No. 1 seed. For Kansas City, the defeat brought another debate over a pivotal call, and Brittany made her thoughts clear. As she prepares to be a mother for the fourth time, don't be surprised to see her make her thoughts known again.