Just last week, Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, told the world they were expecting another baby.



The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback even hinted that he was hoping for a boy, although he made it clear that having a healthy baby was what mattered most.

Now, the couple has some exciting news to share.

Completely out of the blue, Patrick and Brittany announced the baby's gender on Tuesday evening in a surprise reveal.

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) picks up son Bronze against the Cincinnati Bengals prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Share Baby News

The couple shared a gender reveal video on Instagram, confirming that their fourth child will be a boy, giving Patrick the wish he talked about just a few days earlier. The announcement comes just one week after they first revealed the pregnancy on Nov. 10. It also comes right after the family shared their Halloween festivities.

Brittany first shared the exciting news with a sweet message, writing, "Another blessing from God. And then there were six."

The growing Mahomes family already includes three children, daughters Sterling Skye and Golden Raye and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Their newest addition will make them a family of six.

Patrick previously opened up about his hopes for the baby's gender, joking that he wanted another boy to balance things out at home. With two daughters and one son already in the family, the quarterback had that little wish in mind.

"I'm hoping that me and Bronze can even up the score, but I'm just praying for a healthy baby at the end of the day," Mahomes said.

Baby Boy Will Join Sterling, Golden and Bronze in the Mahomes Family

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, poses for a photo with daughter Sterling and son Patrick before Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Now, Patrick and Bronze will have another little boy on their team. The gender reveal gives the family something extra to celebrate as they prepare to welcome their fourth child.

Of course, Patrick's comments last week showed that he wasn't taking the outcome for granted. While he was hoping to add another son to the family, his emphasis on a healthy baby made his priorities clear. But now, he'll hopefully have the best of both worlds.

The couple's Tuesday announcement also gave fans a quick update after their initial pregnancy news. Brittany's message about another blessing from God reflected the excitement surrounding the family's latest addition, and the new footage shared shows that they're thrilled to welcome another boy into their family.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets wife, Brittany Mahomes, during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With three children already at home, life is about to get even busier for Patrick and Brittany. This time, Patrick will get his wish of having another boy, alongside Bronze.