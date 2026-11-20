Brittany Mahomes is giving fans their first look at her growing baby bump, and she did it in style.

The mom of three stepped onto the red carpet at the 2026 Country Music Awards on Wednesday night, Nov. 18, making a sparkling appearance a week and some change after announcing that she and husband Patrick Mahomes are expecting another little one.

Brittany, 31, looked glamorous and glowing in a silver halter dress covered in shimmering details. She completed the look with black heels and silver jewelry, wearing her long blonde hair down as she posed for photos with her hands on her hips. Extra TV shared a few photos from the event.

The Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Nashville event alongside friend Taylor Swift, who also took the stage during the awards show. It was a special night for Brittany, who recently shared the happy news that her family is about to get a little bigger.

Brittany Mahomes sparkles on the red carpet at th #CMAAwards! 💫 pic.twitter.com/EALJJYByIt — ExtraTV (@extratv) November 19, 2026

It was also a big event for Swift, who's married to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The country-turned-pop singer performed at the ceremony for the first time in 13 years, serving up a mashup of "I Knew It, I Knew You" from "Toy Story 5" and her classic "Our Song."

Lots of Baby News for Brittany Mahomes Amid CMAs Appearance With Taylor Swift

Brittany and Patrick revealed on Nov. 10 that they're expecting their fourth child together. The couple shared the announcement in a joint Instagram post featuring the family on a sandy beach with their three children.

In the final photo, everyone gathered around Brittany's growing belly, placing their hands on her bump. The post came with a sweet caption, stating, "Another blessing from God, & then there were 6," with loving emojis.

The couple are already parents to daughter Sterling Skye, 5, son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 3, and daughter Golden Raye, 19 months.

Red Carpet Event Tops Off Weeks-Long Baby Fanfare for the Mahomes'

Not long after that, Patrick and Brittany were already ready to reveal that they're having a boy. On Tuesday, Nov. 17, the couple revealed the gender of their fourth baby in an Instagram Reel, confirming that they have a little boy on the way.

The video showed the couple celebrating with a heart-shaped cake decorated with pink and blue frosting and the words "Oh baby."

After sharing a kiss, they each dipped a champagne glass into the cake. When they lifted the glasses, blue frosting revealed the big news. Patrick had previously shared that he was hoping for another son, joking that he and Bronze could even up the score.

Now, with baby No. 4 on the way, Brittany is getting ready for another new chapter with her growing family, and her first red carpet appearance with her baby bump gave fans another look at the excitement.