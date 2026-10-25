Prince William Jokingly Throws Shade At Travis Kelce For Messing Up His Taylor Swift Selfie

Prince William wanted Taylor Swift all to himself and his family.

On Friday, October 23, 2026, during his appearance on “The Graham Norton Show,” William revisited the iconic 2019 selfie he took with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, which was notable as one of the first documented Kelce-Swift relationship moments.

William attended the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in London in June 2024, to celebrate his 42nd birthday. He brought his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, whom he shares with Catherine, Princess of Wales, with him to catch Swift perform her greatest hits.

Travis Kelce was also present at the show.

The Prince of Wales posed for a photo with Swift and Kelce backstage at the time and is now sharing the backstory of the viral moment.

Prince William Playfully Wanted Travis Kelce Out of the Photo

William jokingly added that the photo was more than meets the eye and revealed his actual intentions when he posed for the selfie.

“I wasn’t until recently. I hadn’t appreciated the significance — and actually, I was trying to move him out of the photo,” joked William.

However, Kelce was persistently kept coming back into the photo, William said, adding, "I was trying to move him out so it was just me and Taylor and the children.”

William did eventually get what he wanted. The official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account shared a photo of Swift taking a selfie with him and his children with huge grins.

"Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening!" the caption read.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Make Social Media First With 2019 Photo

Not only was the moment big for Prince William to share with his children, it also marked a milestone for Kelce and Swift's relationship. The photo was the first time the pop star and Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared in a social media post together.

Soon after, Swift uploaded the photo of Kelce, William, and his children to her own Instagram account, writing, "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start."

Kelce Swift's relationship has been solidified since the London photos with Prince William

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The couple has come a long way since the 2019 snapshot, with Swift and Kelce celebrating an even larger milestone: marriage.



The pair said "I do" on July 3, 2026 at Madison Square Garden in front of over 1,000 guests.



While fans are still waiting for official wedding photos, Kelce has talked about the wonderful memories he has from from the special celebration.

During the Kansas City Chiefs training camp over the summer, Kelce told reporters that the wedding was "the best night of my life."



A few weeks later, on his "New Heights" podcast with Jason Kelce, Travis thanked his family and friends for coming out to celebrate him and Swift. He added that he only had one regret from the night: “I wish it could have lasted even longer than it did. It felt like it just happened in the blink of an eye.”