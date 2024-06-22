Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Pose With Members of Royal Family at London Concerts
In less than a year's time, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has gone from hanging with Royals to hanging with royals.
Kelce's girlfriend, musician Taylor Swift, has taken her blockbuster Eras Tour to London for a trio of shows this weekend. Members of the Kelce family have tagged along, and on Saturday morning, Swift posted a picture with Kelce, Prince William and two of his children—Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start," Swift wrote (Prince William was born on June 21, 1982).
For the occasion, Kelce wore a United States Olympic hat, which generated notice across the pond.
Swift's album The Tortured Poets Department, despite a sprawling runtime and scattershot reviews from critics, is enjoying its eighth week atop the Billboard 200.
Kelce, meanwhile, will begin his 12th season with the Chiefs on Sept. 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.