Travis Kelce Raves About 'Magical' Taylor Swift Wedding and Reveals the 1 Thing He'd Change

Travis Kelce is sharing more details about his wedding to Taylor Swift and the "night we'll never forget."

Kelce expressed his gratitude to the guests who showed up in support of the couple on their "magical" night. The couple said "I do" at Madison Square Garden on July 3, where 1,000 of their guests got to witness the latest chapter of their love story unfold.

“Me and Taylor are so thankful for everybody that showed up, from the vows to just seeing everyone, to how much fun we had throughout the entire evening and hearing that, kind of be relayed through everybody’s stories of the night,” Kelce recalled on the Sept. 2 episode of his "New Heights" podcast. “And it was just so magical, man.”

Despite having the time of his life celebrating with close friends, the Kansas City Chiefs star revealed that there was one thing he'd change.

“I wish it could have lasted even longer than it did,” he admitted. “It felt like it just happened in the blink of an eye.”

Kelce Reveals Why He and Swift Chose Madison Square Garden For Wedding

Kelce and Swift needed a venue that could give them some privacy, but not only that, the NFL star expressed how Madison Square Garden also gave them the intimacy they craved for in their big day.

“We wanted to do it somewhere where we could have a very intimate and genuine setting without a lot of distractions. And we needed it to be a private feel,” he explained. “And MSG went above and beyond to give us that.”

Kelce also previously shared that it was a "childhood dream" to have his wedding at the iconic venue. He shared the sentiment during Chiefs training camp last month, noting that he always wanted to go to MSG for a Knicks playoff game.

Swift did get the opportunity and infamously wore a "Stevie Knicks" shirt alongside the Haim sisters -- Alana and Este, who attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals with the singer.

Travis Kelce is opening up for the first time about his wedding to Taylor Swift, calling it the "best night" of his life and sharing that stepping into Madison Square Garden was a "childhood dream" come true. pic.twitter.com/jIrPuwXa7w — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 12, 2026

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding

Kelce and Swift had over 1,000 guests in celebration of their big day. Selena Gomez, Tom Brady, Gigi Hadid, Tom Hanks, Simone Biles, and more were among the A-listers who attended the couple's wedding ceremony.

A few celebrities also had some notable roles, as Adam Sandler served as the officiant. Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, and Avril Lavigne were among the musicians who showed off their singing chops at the reception.

While Kelce has shared his perspective on the couple's big day, Swift has yet to speak about their wedding publicly.

The couple has also not shared their looks, other than the singer's publicist revealing that they both had custom wedding attire made by Dior. It's only a matter of time before fans will get a chance to bask in their wedding looks and official images of the MSG transformation.