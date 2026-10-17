Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist Pablo Torre Recounts Tense History With Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick has lots to keep him busy at North Carolina, and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson has been a steady presence since he took over the Tar Heels' football program. Hudson has been by his side throughout his time in Chapel Hill, including when the couple was recently spotted scouting high school players together.

Pablo Torre has spent plenty of time investigating high-profile names, but his reporting on Belichick's girlfriend, Hudson, has led to a few memorable back-and-forth moments.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist revisited one of the more surprising moments in his experiences covering Belichick and Hudson.

Bill Belichick's Girlfriend: Pablo Torre Revisits Jordon Hudson Exchange in 'Front Office Sports' Interview

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

During an appearance on "Front Office Sports Tonight" this week, Torre discussed Hudson's November 2025 Instagram post in which she hinted that she planned to take legal action against him.

Although no legal action was ever filed according to Torre, he seemed intrigued about how a public legal case would have played out.

"She said on Instagram, 'P.S. I'm suing you,' and did not," Torre said in a clip from the show.



He added that her decision not to follow through was both a relief and a letdown, joking that he thought a trial would have been interesting.

North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick and his partner, Jordon Hudson on the Kentucky Derby red carpet. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Torre has talked about Hudson at length on his Pulitzer Prize-winning podcast, "Pablo Torre Finds Out," including segments about her relationship with Belichick and her involvement in his business ventures and the University of North Carolina football program.

Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Remains in the Spotlight as Continues To Lead North Carolina's Football Program

Belichick, the former longtime New England Patriots head coach, took over North Carolina's football program in December 2024. Since then, Hudson has found herself at the center of several reports from Torre and other journalistis, and she's pushed back against claims she believes are false.

Being the girlfriend of someone as recognizable as Belichick comes with a major spotlight, so it's expected that Hudson would get some unwanted attention. Belichick spent decades as one of the NFL's biggest coaching names with the New England Patriots, and his move to North Carolina has brought that spotlight into college football, too.



Hudson's relationship with him naturally puts her in the public eye, where people are going to take an interest in her role, her decisions and her presence around the program.

The Tar Heels are on the road and take on the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday. North Carolina is 3-2 heading into the game, while Duke is 4-1.