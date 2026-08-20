Rams Announce Official Guitarist for 2026 Season — and You Probably Already Know Her

The Los Angeles Rams hope this season rocks for them and MVP-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford, and now, they've locked in a bona-fide rock star as their official guitarist.

It's a longtime favorite, much like their quarterback, too.

On Thursday, the Rams officially announced that guitarist Nita Strauss is back to serve as the team's official guitarist. She'll return to the stage this weekend to begin her seventh season performing at Rams games.

There's a twist to this story, though. This season, Strauss' husband, manager and drummer Josh Villalta will join her and perform with her at the games. This is truly a rock star couple at its finest.

Nita Strauss performs with Alice Cooper. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nita Strauss and Josh Villalta Are Bringing Their Rock Show to the NFL

If you're a Rams fan, you probably already know of Strauss and have seen her performing at games. Even if you aren't a Rams follower, you may know her.

Strauss is Alice Cooper's longtime guitarist. She's also performed for the likes of pop star Demi Lovato and at WWE events.

Villalta is also a seasoned musician. He's performed with Strauss for years, as well as serving as her manager.

"His new role as drummer brings another live music element to the Rams' game day experience and puts the longtime musical duo side by side on one of the biggest stages in professional sports," a press release states.

"To be brought in this year is an incredible honor," Villalta said in a statement. He added that the Rams have been "amazing to Nita and I over the years, so having the opportunity to officially join her makes this even more special."

Villalta adds that he's thrilled to offer "a new element to the game day experience" and that he has some "cool ideas in mind" and is excited for the Rams fans "to see and hear what we bring to the stadium this season."

Nita Strauss has Rocked Some of the NFL's Biggest Stages

Strauss has performed on some of the NFL's biggest stages with the Rams. She was there when Matthew Stafford and the team won their Super Bowl LVI championship, and she even has her own Super Bowl ring.

"There's only one thing better than playing your hometown stadium, and that's doing it with your partner by your side," she said in a statement. "Josh takes every live performance to another level and I'm so excited for the fans at SoFi to get to experience it."

Strauss and Villalta will perform together live on Saturday, Aug. 22, for the Los Angeles Rams vs. the New Orleans Saints preseason home opener at SoFi Stadium. Consider this a warmup, because they'll also be there for every home game.