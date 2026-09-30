Rams' Matthew Stafford Details Working With Taylor Swift on Set of 'Patient Zero'

Matthew Stafford can now add music video star to his resume.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback made a cameo in Taylor Swift's "Patient Zero" music video that premiered during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27. Stafford is now sharing what it was like working with the pop star during filming.

In an appearance on Sirius XM's "Let's Go" podcast on Monday, Stafford praised how impressive it was to see Swift direct, produce, edit, and run the show as the lead singer of the project. Ultimately, the Rams star shared that he was just "really happy to be a part of it.'"

In the music video, Stafford played one of Colin Farrell's friends where he was dressed in a black tuxedo in a scene with the characters attending a luxurious party.

🚨 | LA Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford makes a cameo in the Patient Zero music video. pic.twitter.com/RzivHcRN7b — The Swift Times (@TimesSwift) September 28, 2026

Swift was awarded the inaugural Artist Director Honors and became the most-awarded artist in the show's history with 33 career wins.

Taylor Swift Uses Clues to Matthew Stafford and Other Celeb Guest Cameos in 'Patient Zero'

It wouldn't be a Swift production if she didn't leave some Easter eggs for her Swifties, and she did just that with her "Patient Zero" music video. During her pre-taped appearance at the 2026 Emmys, Swift played a junior detective alongside Mariska Hargitay who hosted this year's award show.

Saccharide was a nod to Farrell, who stars in Apple TV's "Sugar." North or South was for Dakota Johnson as it referenced the states, North Dakota and South Dakota. "From the vine" was a clue for Cara Delevingne, which is a translation from her French surname.

Aries was the clue for Stafford. Since the Super Bowl champion is the quarterback for the Rams, it's a signal to the astrological sign for the zodiac Aries.

How Did Matthew Stafford's Cameo Come About?

Stafford is giving the credit to the ladies in his life for getting him connected with Swift for his cameo.

"It was a cool experience," he said of filming the music video. "She's been amazing to get to know and obviously amazing to my wife and my girls. It was kind of that connection that got me involved."

The Rams quarterback has been married to his wife, Kelly, since 2015 and they share four daughters: twins Sawyer J. and Chandler Page Stafford, 9, Hunter Hope, 8, and Tyler Hall, 6.

Take a look at Stafford's cameo in "Patient Zero" below: