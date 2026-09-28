Taylor Swift Left Easter Eggs for Matthew Stafford 'Patient Zero' Music Video Appearance

Taylor Swift's Emmys cameo left several Easter eggs that led to Matthew Stafford's appearance in her latest music video.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback made his music video debut at the global premiere of Swift's "Patient Zero" at the 2026 Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 27. However, Swift already left some clues that led right to the Rams star.

During the 2026 Emmys, hosted by Mariska Hargitay of Law & Order: SVU," Swift appeared in a skit where she played a junior detective. In the bit, Hargitay and Swift are trying to figure out if the pop star will make an appearance at the award show based on "clues" her fans, who are affectionately called Swifties, decode.

Near the end of the skit, she says, "Saccharide. Aries. From the vineyard. North or South," which now makes sense to fans as clues to the celebrities that showed up in the video which were Stafford, Colin Farrell, Cara Delevingne, and Dakota Johnson.

🚨 | LA Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford makes a cameo in the Patient Zero music video. pic.twitter.com/RzivHcRN7b — The Swift Times (@TimesSwift) September 28, 2026

How Are The Clues Related To Matthew Stafford And Other Celebs in "Patient Zero" Music Video?

Saccharide was a nod to Farrell, who stars in Apple TV's "Sugar."

North or South was for Dakota Johnson as it referenced the states, North Dakota and South Dakota.

"From the vine" was a clue for Delevingne.

Last but not least, Aries was the clue for Stafford. While the NFL star is actually an Aquarius based on his February 7 birthday, he plays for the Rams which is the astrological sign for Aries.

In the music video, Farrell and Johnson are the main characters going through a complicated romantic relationship. Stafford plays one of Farrell's friends and is seen at a party dressed in a tuxedo.

"Patient Zero" music video is currently only available to Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music subscribers. The YouTube release will be available tomorrow, Tuesday, September 29, according to an email via Swift.

Was Travis Kelce At The VMAs?

Kelce was not able to support Swift at the VMAs but he did "like" a couple of Billboard's posts about her arrival at the event.

Travis Kelce liked two posts from Billboard on IG of Taylor Swift at the 2026 VMAs. pic.twitter.com/8Euc6KuF52 — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) September 28, 2026

Kelce's absence is not surprising given that the he was on the road with the Kansas City Chiefs, facing the Miami Dolphins at an away game on Sunday night.

The couple got married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in front of 1,000 of their wedding guests. They have yet to make an award show appearance as a married couple, but they did attend the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March together.