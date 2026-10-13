Rams QB Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Tried to Beat Him on a Quiz, and it Didn't Go Well

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, have been together for years, and they know each other pretty well. Kelly was with him during his more than a decade with the Detroit Lions, and now, she and the family are in Los Angeles, where Stafford has really made it his home.

It's not just the two of them, either. The couple have twins Sawyer and Chandler, as well as daughters Hunter and Tyler, so Stafford is really a "girl dad" times four. Kelly and the girls are often spotted at Stafford's games, and they cheer for him as he makes his way through the competitive and topsy-turvy NFL.

So, even though these two haven't done a lot of trivia quizzes together, because what could those do? But the Rams took to social media to share footage of the two of them trying to answer a fourth-grade question, and it's pretty hilarious.

Kelly Stafford, wife of Matthew Stafford, and their daughters before the game at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matthew Stafford and Kelly Stafford Take on a Fourth-Grade Quiz

Season 2 of "QB 1 on 1" premiered last week, featuring a grade school trivia competition between the Rams quarterback and his wife. "Watch their overtime duel as they attempt to answer elementary-level questions," the Rams shared on YouTube.

"Here's a fourth-grade English question," the host said to the couple. "Which type of figurative language is used in this sentence? The stadium roared with excitement after Matthew threw the winning touchdown."

"I have no idea how to spell this," Kelly said in a clip she shared on Instagram.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matthew wrote down the correct answer, which was "Personification," but Kelly wrote "hyperbole" down. Frankly, both could have been correct, in this reporter's view.

Fans React to Matthew and Kelly Stafford's Quiz

"MVP, Super Bowl champion OG in the league, Matt 'Don't look at my eyes' Stafford," one follower commented on YouTube.

"My quarterback and his gorgeous wife," another said.

"That's my QB, also best teeth in the game," another added.

"That's not 4th grade level information," one follower said on Instagram, siding with Kelly.

It's always fun to see the human side of NFL quarterbacks, and team videos like this are a great way to do it. Watching a quarterback take a quiz with his wife gives fans a glimpse of their personality away from the field and lets them share a laugh along the way.

It's fun to see a quarterback outside his usual element, especially when his wife is there to give him a little competition. A quick team video like this shows a side of him fans don't always get to see on game day.