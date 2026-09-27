Ravens' Lamar Jackson Has Unexpected Encounter in Brazil With Chef Tini

The Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys meet Sunday in Brazil for a matchup that has lots of star power, with quarterback Lamar Jackson leading Baltimore and signal-caller Dak Prescott running the Dallas offense.

When NFL players head overseas, they should probably expect the unexpected. Playing a game in Brazil or another international destination comes with a different atmosphere, unfamiliar surroundings and lots of new experiences away from the usual routine. From meeting passionate local fans to discovering new places, there's no telling what might happen during an international trip.

With that in mind, before the game, Jackson had a memorable encounter away from the usual football routine.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson speaks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough after a game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Meets a Big Fan

While the Ravens were getting ready for practice in Brazil, Jackson crossed paths with Tineke Younger, the popular American chef, cookbook author and social media personality.



Younger, known for her simple comfort-food recipes, wasn't about to let the opportunity pass her by.

She had Jackson sign not one, but two jerseys. The NFL shared the fun moment on social media, capturing Younger meeting Jackson and getting her prized memorabilia signed.

As Jackson signed the first jersey, he noticed there was another one waiting.

"You've got two," he said.

Younger explained that she'd been hoping to get Jackson's autograph since he entered the NFL, making the encounter an especially cool moment for her.

A Family Football Moment for Tineke Younger and Her Husband

Younger also brought her husband, Antoine Wright Jr., along for the meeting, turning what could have been a quick autograph stop into a full family moment.



It's the kind of unexpected interaction that makes international NFL trips a little more memorable. Players may travel overseas with a strict schedule of practices, meetings and game preparation, but there are still chances to meet people who have followed their careers from afar.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks to throw in the first quarter of a game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Younger, getting to meet Jackson after waiting years for his autograph made the Brazil trip even more special. For Jackson, it was a chance to connect with a fan, a famous one, in a completely different setting before getting back to the business of football.

With the Ravens and Cowboys preparing for a high-profile matchup, most of the attention will definitely shift toward the field. Jackson and Prescott will be at the center of it, with lots of expectations surrounding both quarterbacks.



Still, moments like this are a nice reminder that NFL players get to take a moment to be human, even when playing overseas. They bring along years of memories, fans and unexpected connections, and sometimes, those connections happen halfway around the world.