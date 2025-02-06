Jimmy Butler leaves behind baller $70K per month Miami rental for Warriors
The Jimmy Butler saga has ended with the former Miami Heat star changing zip codes to the Bay Area with his new team the Golden State Warriors.
It’s reported that Warriors and Butler have also agreed on a two-year, $121 million extension through the 2026-27 season. His salary with the Heat was $48,798,677 per year. Butler can certainly afford a life of luxury.
RELATED: Steph Curry’s $30 million California palace is insanely baller
The 35-year-old, six-time NBA All-Star is giving up a baller pad in Miami that he rented just two months ago for a cool $70K per month. The house sits in the exclusive Hibiscus Island neighborhood with a police guarded entrance and basketball and tennis courts. The home is 6000 square feet and has five bedrooms and six bathrooms and features panoramic ocean views and the Miami skyline. It also has a private dock and is on the market for $30 million. Check it out.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury
Butler will quickly find out how pricey the San Francisco area market is and how far his money will go. Luckily, he has plenty of it and can get good advice for his new star teammate, Stephen Curry.
It will be interesting to see if he buys or rents with his two-year extension in place. Welcome to the Warriors and the Bay Area, Jimmy Butler.
