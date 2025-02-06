The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jimmy Butler leaves behind baller $70K per month Miami rental for Warriors

The former Miami Heat All-Star is off to the Bay Area, leaving behind a $30 million house he rented just two months ago. See it.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) warms up before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Kaseya Center.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) warms up before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Kaseya Center. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Jimmy Butler saga has ended with the former Miami Heat star changing zip codes to the Bay Area with his new team the Golden State Warriors.

It’s reported that Warriors and Butler have also agreed on a two-year, $121 million extension through the 2026-27 season. His salary with the Heat was $48,798,677 per year. Butler can certainly afford a life of luxury.

Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler are now teammates. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The 35-year-old, six-time NBA All-Star is giving up a baller pad in Miami that he rented just two months ago for a cool $70K per month. The house sits in the exclusive Hibiscus Island neighborhood with a police guarded entrance and basketball and tennis courts. The home is 6000 square feet and has five bedrooms and six bathrooms and features panoramic ocean views and the Miami skyline. It also has a private dock and is on the market for $30 million. Check it out.

Butler will quickly find out how pricey the San Francisco area market is and how far his money will go. Luckily, he has plenty of it and can get good advice for his new star teammate, Stephen Curry.

It will be interesting to see if he buys or rents with his two-year extension in place. Welcome to the Warriors and the Bay Area, Jimmy Butler.

Jimmy Butler (22) looks on before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

