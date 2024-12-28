Steph Curry and Ayesha’s incredible $50 million Malibu mansion only has 4 bedrooms
Steph Curry and his family have plenty of room when they visit Southern California in his stunning $50 million Malibu mansion, but not enough bedrooms.
Steph along with wife Ayesha Curry have built an empire outside of just basketball with their deals like his Under Armour contract and her Sweet July line. Steph also has his own bourbon that he released a special bottle of with dad Dell Curry, while Ayesha owns a winery with Steph’s sister Sydel Curry.
It doesn’t hurt that Steph is on a guaranteed $215-million contract on the basketball court for the Golden State Warriors and has earned over $350 million during his 16 seasons in the league that includes winning four NBA championships.
While Steph plays in Northern California, this house is a great retreat in sunny SoCal. It’s 12,637 square feet, with surprisingly only 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms on a 17-acre lot that he purchased in 2020. It’s has breathtaking views of the coast.
Here’s a look inside the unreal property.
It’s definitely plenty big, but Steph and Ayesha have four kids with Riley, 12; Ryan, 9; Canon, 6; and newborn Caius Chai and there’s only four total bedrooms. With almost 13,000 square feet, though, no doubt they find plenty of space to all sleep.
If that wasn’t enough, the Currys also have this stunning $30 million Silicon Valley property closer to where he plays.
The Curry family is certainly winning on and off the court.
