LeBron James’ $10 million Ohio home is a rebuilt masterpiece with insane features
LeBron James plays in Los Angeles and has ridiculous homes out there, but he’s still an Ohio guy.
The Los Angeles Lakers star owns a 16,000-square foot home in Los Angeles where his son Bronny still lives with him. He purchased that one in 2017 for $23 million.
When he’s not living in LA, LeBron still has an even bigger house in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, that he purchased when he was 18 years old for $2.1 million right after the Cleveland Cavaliers selected him No. 1 in the 2003 draft. He’d end up tearing it down, buying the neighboring lot, and building a massive, 30,000 square foot mansion that he spent millions on. It features a recording studio, movie theater, aquarium, barbershop, two-lane bowling alley, and a sports bar. His bedroom even has a two-story walk-in closet. See it.
The property now holds a value of over $10 million.
With a net worth of $1.2 billion, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer can afford multiple baller houses.
King James lives with not only wife Savannah and son Bronny, 21, but daughter Zhuri Nova, 10, and Bryce Maximus, 17.
He may be an LA guy now, but he’s definitely left his mark in Ohio where home is.
