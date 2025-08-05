Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty eying $12.5M mansion is not true
Ashton Jeanty is going to go broke.
That wa the general consensus of most of the hot takes on social media, and in one extremely irresponsible headline, "NFL rookie seems destined for potential financial disaster," after a clip of the Las Vegas Raiders electric rookie running back went on a tour of baller $12.5 million mansion.
Originally in a feature for the outlet Overtime, and then picked up by NFL influencers, it makes it seem like the Boise State phenom is on the verge of buying one of these mansions, priced all the way up to $20 million, even though the 21 year old only signed a four year, $35.9 million fully guaranteed contract.
The one thing that everyone ignored is at the very end of the clip, when Jeanty readily admits he probably can't afford these houses.
"I've always dreamed about playing in the [National Football] League," Jeanty said. "You know, buying a big house. To be here, looking around and touring them, it gives me all the more motivation. Now, I don't know if these are in my price range right now, but one day, potentially, I could be here."
So in other words, Jeanty is taking the mature route and not looking to blow all of his rookie contract on a sick mansion.
It's a sad commentary when everything is spun by not actually watching the full clip that has gone viral.
Jeanty has brought excitement to the Raiders, and if he can fulfill his promise to be as dynamic as advertised, maybe one day he'll be able to afford one of those ridiculous homes. Until then, let's cut the 21 year old some slack.