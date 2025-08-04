The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Allen gets special Bills cheer reuniting with girl he met at children's hospital

Bills quarterback Josh Allen delivers the sweetest moment at training camp ater seeing two Oishei Children's Hospital Champion kids.

Emily Bicks

July 31, 2025: Josh Allen uses a fan's phone to take a selfie with them after training camp at St. John Fisher University.
July 31, 2025: Josh Allen uses a fan's phone to take a selfie with them after training camp at St. John Fisher University. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills completed Day 10 of training camp at St. John Fisher University on Monday, August 4. While numerous wide receivers were sidelined due to injury, Bills quarterback Josh Allen still put on a show for fans in attendance.

Allen connected on a deep ball with Tyrell Shavers and threw a dime to Keon Coleman for a touchdown. However, it's unclear if Allen will play during Buffalo's preseason opener against the New York Giants on August 9.

"Still working through that. We'll see where that goes," Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters.

Josh Allen
Aug.1, 2025: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen debuts the red helmet during the Return of the Blue & Red practice at Highmark Stadium. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After practice, Allen always gets swarmed by fans begging for an autograph or a selfie. While he can't get to everyone, Allen makes a poing to prioritize the young fans. However, the tables turned on Monday afternoon, as a few very special visitors turned Allen into a surprised fan.

Josh Allen
July 31, 2025: Bills quarterback Josh Allen signs autographs for fans at training camp. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Allen Geeked Out Over Oishei Children's Hospital Champion Kids at Practice

The league's reigning Most Valuable Player couldn't help but geek out after seeing Annabella, 10, and Blake, 12 -- two Oishei Children's Hospital Champion kids in the vistor's section.

Allen has a close connection to Oishei Children's Hospital after establishing the Patricia Allen Fund following his grandmother's death.

Allen was thrilled to see Annabella and Blake, who helped design the Bills star's cleats last season for My Cause, My Cleats. After taking selfies and getting her poster signed, "Go Bills!" Annabella yells into the microphone. "Thank you for everything!"

To see how Allen first met Annabella and Blake and the cleats the designed, watch the video below.

Published
Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

