Josh Allen gets special Bills cheer reuniting with girl he met at children's hospital
The Buffalo Bills completed Day 10 of training camp at St. John Fisher University on Monday, August 4. While numerous wide receivers were sidelined due to injury, Bills quarterback Josh Allen still put on a show for fans in attendance.
Allen connected on a deep ball with Tyrell Shavers and threw a dime to Keon Coleman for a touchdown. However, it's unclear if Allen will play during Buffalo's preseason opener against the New York Giants on August 9.
"Still working through that. We'll see where that goes," Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters.
After practice, Allen always gets swarmed by fans begging for an autograph or a selfie. While he can't get to everyone, Allen makes a poing to prioritize the young fans. However, the tables turned on Monday afternoon, as a few very special visitors turned Allen into a surprised fan.
Josh Allen Geeked Out Over Oishei Children's Hospital Champion Kids at Practice
The league's reigning Most Valuable Player couldn't help but geek out after seeing Annabella, 10, and Blake, 12 -- two Oishei Children's Hospital Champion kids in the vistor's section.
Allen has a close connection to Oishei Children's Hospital after establishing the Patricia Allen Fund following his grandmother's death.
Allen was thrilled to see Annabella and Blake, who helped design the Bills star's cleats last season for My Cause, My Cleats. After taking selfies and getting her poster signed, "Go Bills!" Annabella yells into the microphone. "Thank you for everything!"
To see how Allen first met Annabella and Blake and the cleats the designed, watch the video below.
