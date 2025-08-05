Brock Purdy has adorable moment with baby daughter at 49ers training camp
Brock Purdy missed the start for training camp to be with his wife Jenna Purdy to welcome their first child on July 19 when baby Millie Joleen Purdy was born.
After sharing beautiful pictures with his daughter, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback returned to practice as a new dad.
It’s been quite the offseason for Brock, who signed a five-year, $265 million contract extension. He and Jenna also had an amazing time on vacation where he epically photobombed her at the gym, and then hanging with George Kittle and his wife Claire in Nashville where they rocked NHL fits and where the QB bought a house.
The former Mr. Irrelevant as the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State is entering is fourth season looking to get the team back on track after missing the playoffs last season. He will do so with an adorable new fan who came with mom to watch him practice. Jenna posted, “The hand hold 🥹 Saw Dad @ work today 💕“
That’s too cute!
They just need to get Millie some Niners gear now for the start of the season.
