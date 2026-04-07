Alex Karaban’s Unknown Girlfriend Surfaces Amid National Title Game
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The UConn Huskies stormed into the national championship game Monday night, bulldozing past Furman and UCLA before knocking off top seeds in Michigan State, Duke, and Illinois.
Senior star Alex Karaban set the tone early, dropping a career-high 27 points in UConn’s win over UCLA to send the second-seeded Huskies into the Sweet 16.
From there, UConn survived a narrow battle with Michigan State, edged Duke in a heart-stopping Elite Eight thriller, and then controlled the tempo against Illinois in the Final Four, setting up a title clash with Michigan with history on the line.
Karaban, already a two-time national champion, entered the night chasing something rare: a third title in four years, territory few modern players have even come close to reaching.
But as the stakes peaked on the court, the conversation took a sharp turn off it.
Just before tip-off, social media lit up with a post from one unexpected source.
A resurfaced Instagram post from Ella Suppicich, a senior at UConn, began circulating rapidly.
Originally shared in August 2025, the post featured a collage of moments from "this past year."
Buried within it: multiple photos of Karaban.
Within minutes, fans flooded the post with comments.
The 6-foot-8 forward has been one of the most consistent, and decorated, players in college basketball.
A former four-star recruit, he’s built a résumé that includes two NCAA championships (2023, 2024) and first-team All-Big East honors in 2026, averaging 12.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game across his career, shooting 46.9% from the field.
More importantly, he’s been the backbone of UConn’s culture.
Head coach Dan Hurley has routinely praised his leadership, discipline, and influence in the locker room, with his work ethic setting the tone for a championship program.
He’s also been in the headlines recently for basketball reasons, chasing history, breaking program records, and even weighing NBA Draft decisions before opting to return and cement his legacy.
What he hasn’t been in the headlines for? His personal life.
Until now.
Unlike Karaban, little is publicly known about Suppicich.
What’s confirmed is that she’s a senior at the University of Connecticut studying Health Sciences, with a background in campus involvement and student activities.
She is not a public figure or athlete; most available information comes from academic records, where she has appeared on the Dean’s List and participated in student organizations.
While her resurfaced post has gone viral, no relationship has been officially confirmed.
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Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.