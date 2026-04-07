The UConn Huskies stormed into the national championship game Monday night, bulldozing past Furman and UCLA before knocking off top seeds in Michigan State, Duke, and Illinois.

Senior star Alex Karaban set the tone early, dropping a career-high 27 points in UConn’s win over UCLA to send the second-seeded Huskies into the Sweet 16.

Indianapolis, IN, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts before playing against the Michigan Wolverines during the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

From there, UConn survived a narrow battle with Michigan State, edged Duke in a heart-stopping Elite Eight thriller, and then controlled the tempo against Illinois in the Final Four, setting up a title clash with Michigan with history on the line.

Karaban, already a two-time national champion, entered the night chasing something rare: a third title in four years, territory few modern players have even come close to reaching.

But as the stakes peaked on the court, the conversation took a sharp turn off it.

Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) drives to the basket against the Duke Blue Devils during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Just before tip-off, social media lit up with a post from one unexpected source.

A resurfaced Instagram post from Ella Suppicich, a senior at UConn, began circulating rapidly.

Originally shared in August 2025, the post featured a collage of moments from "this past year."

Buried within it: multiple photos of Karaban.

Within minutes, fans flooded the post with comments.

The 6-foot-8 forward has been one of the most consistent, and decorated, players in college basketball.

A former four-star recruit, he’s built a résumé that includes two NCAA championships (2023, 2024) and first-team All-Big East honors in 2026, averaging 12.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game across his career, shooting 46.9% from the field.

Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) celebrates after a play against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

More importantly, he’s been the backbone of UConn’s culture.

Head coach Dan Hurley has routinely praised his leadership, discipline, and influence in the locker room, with his work ethic setting the tone for a championship program.

Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) has a moment on the court with head coach Dan Hurley after defeating the Seton Hall Pirates at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

He’s also been in the headlines recently for basketball reasons, chasing history, breaking program records, and even weighing NBA Draft decisions before opting to return and cement his legacy.

What he hasn’t been in the headlines for? His personal life.

Until now.

Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn's Alex Karaban during a press conference ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Unlike Karaban, little is publicly known about Suppicich.

What’s confirmed is that she’s a senior at the University of Connecticut studying Health Sciences, with a background in campus involvement and student activities.

She is not a public figure or athlete; most available information comes from academic records, where she has appeared on the Dean’s List and participated in student organizations.

While her resurfaced post has gone viral, no relationship has been officially confirmed.