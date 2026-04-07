Dan Hurley Forced Wife to Leave Arena for Superstitious Item in NCAA Tournament
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Just hours before tip-off in the national championship game on Monday night, a surreal story surfaced: head coach Dan Hurley had his wife leave the arena mid-Final Four to retrieve his “lucky” holy bead bracelet.
According to Hurley and his wife, Andrea Hurley, the coach realized roughly 12 minutes before the Illinois game that he wasn’t wearing the beads, an item he claims to have worn for every game of his coaching career.
Panic set in.
Andrea, already seated in the arena, was called into action.
"I actually was going to my seat, and I had to leave the arena, get somebody to send me an unused ticket," Andrea said. "Parker, love Parker, drove me to the hotel where I had to grab the beads, and then I actually have extra beads to restring them."
Then, in a twist that feels straight out of a movie, she got a police escort back to the arena to deliver them before tip-off.
UConn won. And just like that, the beads became part of March Madness folklore.
Hurley has already built a modern powerhouse at UConn.
- Back-to-back national championships (2023, 2024)
- Multiple Final Four appearances, including 2026
- Naismith Coach of the Year (2024)
- A 72.9% winning percentage across eight seasons leading the Huskies
His path has led him from high school coaching roots to Wagner, Rhode Island, and ultimately UConn, where he rebuilt the Huskies into a juggernaut.
But what separates Hurley is the intensity, and, clearly, the rituals.
From lucky suits falling apart to color-coded M&M routines, the beads are just one piece of a larger psychological framework.
Andrea Hurley has a major role throughout it all.
The two met at Seton Hall in the early 1990s, married in 1997, and built a family while navigating the grind of coaching life.
They have two sons, including Andrew, who followed his father into the UConn program.
More importantly, she’s been a stabilizing force during Hurley’s most volatile moments, from supporting him during personal struggles in college to becoming a visible, hands-on presence during tournament runs.
Now, it might be a bracelet, a sprint through the rain, and a police escort that helped deliver another championship.
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Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.