Just hours before tip-off in the national championship game on Monday night, a surreal story surfaced: head coach Dan Hurley had his wife leave the arena mid-Final Four to retrieve his “lucky” holy bead bracelet.

According to Hurley and his wife, Andrea Hurley, the coach realized roughly 12 minutes before the Illinois game that he wasn’t wearing the beads, an item he claims to have worn for every game of his coaching career.

Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Panic set in.

Andrea, already seated in the arena, was called into action.

"I actually was going to my seat, and I had to leave the arena, get somebody to send me an unused ticket," Andrea said. "Parker, love Parker, drove me to the hotel where I had to grab the beads, and then I actually have extra beads to restring them."

Then, in a twist that feels straight out of a movie, she got a police escort back to the arena to deliver them before tip-off.

UConn won. And just like that, the beads became part of March Madness folklore.

😂😂😂 Dan Hurley made his wife leave the Final Four game against Illinois to get his lucky beads from his hotel room. pic.twitter.com/UmWWzgCI4V — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 6, 2026

Hurley has already built a modern powerhouse at UConn.

Back-to-back national championships (2023, 2024)

Multiple Final Four appearances, including 2026

Naismith Coach of the Year (2024)

A 72.9% winning percentage across eight seasons leading the Huskies

His path has led him from high school coaching roots to Wagner, Rhode Island, and ultimately UConn, where he rebuilt the Huskies into a juggernaut.

Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn's head coach Dan Hurley during a press conference ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

But what separates Hurley is the intensity, and, clearly, the rituals.

From lucky suits falling apart to color-coded M&M routines, the beads are just one piece of a larger psychological framework.

Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley walks with his son guard Andrew Hurley (20) along with his wife Andrea during senior day before the start of the game against the Seton Hall Pirates at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Andrea Hurley has a major role throughout it all.

The two met at Seton Hall in the early 1990s, married in 1997, and built a family while navigating the grind of coaching life.

They have two sons, including Andrew, who followed his father into the UConn program.

Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley poses with his son guard Andrew Hurley (20) along with his wife Andrea and other family members during senior day before the start of the game against the Seton Hall Pirates at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

More importantly, she’s been a stabilizing force during Hurley’s most volatile moments, from supporting him during personal struggles in college to becoming a visible, hands-on presence during tournament runs.

Now, it might be a bracelet, a sprint through the rain, and a police escort that helped deliver another championship.