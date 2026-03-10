Haley Cavinder has turned a standout college basketball career and strong brand instincts into a unique hybrid role as both a high-level athlete and a major social-media presence in the NIL era.

She broke out at Fresno State, earned Mountain West Player of the Year honors, and finished her collegiate run at Miami with more than 2,000 career points, credentials that helped seed major endorsement and editorial opportunities off the court.

Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami player Haley Cavinder during ACC Media Days at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

That platform is why a recent Instagram story matters beyond routine friend-posting.

On Tuesday, an Instagram post from Cavinder, captioned “Reunited at last” and tagging Jeanne Marie Grier, produced an immediate bump in attention because of timing and proximity to other Cowboys-related headlines.

The tagged reunion linked two prominent influencer circles to the Cowboys’ orbit, drawing extra attention at a time when public interest in the team’s quarterback situation is especially high.

Haley Cavinder shared an Instagram post captioned “Reunited at last” and tagged Jeanne Marie Grier. | Haley Cavinder/Instagram

Jeanne Marie Grier, who maintains a lifestyle and family-oriented public profile and frequently collaborates with other creators, is married to Will Grier, the Cowboys' backup quarterback behind Dak Prescott.

Her account shows a consistent pattern of brand work, game-day posts, and social crossovers with other creators, including the Cavinder twins.

Los Angeles, CA, USA; Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder arrive on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jeanne Marie Grier and Will Grier met while at the University of Florida, began dating in the mid-2010s, got married in 2016, and now have two daughters.

Jeanne moved from a brief stint as a Buccaneers cheerleader into lifestyle and brand work, while Will’s college path (Florida/West Virginia) led to an NFL career.

Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier (15) scrambles with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Both Jeanne’s content and Will’s status as a Cowboys backup place them in regular proximity to fan and sponsor attention.

The other public piece of this puzzle is the very public split between influencer Sarah Jane Ramos and Cowboys starter Dak Prescott.

San Francisco, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wife Sarah Jane Ramos pose on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Media outlets reported the couple called off their wedding this week, and Ramos publicly addressed and denied certain rumors tied to the breakup the same day Cavinder’s story ran.

The proximity of those headlines, a high-profile relationship breaking down for one of the NFL’s most scrutinized quarterbacks, and an influencer reunion featuring a fellow Cowboys-adjacent family, is what makes an otherwise ordinary Instagram story newsworthy.