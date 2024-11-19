Jutta Leerdam rocks athleisure en route to Japan competition after supporting Jake Paul in Dallas
In addition to being a silver medalist for speed skating at the Olympics and a supportive girlfriend to Jake Paul, Jutta Leerdam is quite the intrepid traveler.
The athlete, 25, took to her Instagram on Monday, November 18, to show her followers how she was heading to Japan almost immediately after 27-year-old Paul won his record-setting fight against Mike Tyson on Friday night.
“Off to Japan (yesterday),” the Olympian wrote on the photo she posted of herself with a suitcase and a sultry off-shoulder sweatshirt look. For those doing the math, that means that after the wild boxing match on Friday night and the all-night afterparty on Saturday, Leerdam got up on Sunday morning and spent at least 14 hours on a plane to Nagano, Japan. Now, that’s love!
The athlete shared a video of herself saying goodbye to her Golden Retriever, Thor, and to Paul himself, who made a heart sign with his hands as she walked away from the front door.
Once she arrived in Japan for the speed skating world cup, the fun could begin — and it did pretty much immediately when Leerdam found that the driver picking her up had her surname completely wrong. His sign read “Jutta SNEL,” but the athlete didn’t take offense. “Snel means SPEED, so I’ll take it,” she wrote in the caption.
Leerdam shared a few videos of herself on the ice before adding a more confessional image to her story. “To all the people asking if I’m not tired? I am haha <3” she wrote, before saying that she didn’t expect amazing results at this World Cup.
“Focus is still on the World Championships in March,” she explained. Perhaps Paul will be there for that next big event.