Jutta Leerdam pens heartwarming note to Jake Paul after Mike Tyson win
Jutta Leerdam has become an internet sensation. While already known on the world stage as an Olympic silver medalist in the 2022 Beijing Games, Leerdam's popularity skyrocketed after Jake Paul's big win over Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on Friday night.
She has been a strong supporter since the couple began dating and her appearance on fight night drew even more eyeballs.
Jutta was front-and-center ringside for Paul's decision victory over the boxing legend and her elegant white dress had everyone talking.
After getting in an early morning Saturday run to decrompress, Jutta returned to social media to express her appreciation for the former YouTuber turned boxer for being an "inspiration" and having the ability to manifest big things.
"Selling out the AT&T stadium and crashing Netflix together with the legend [Mike Tyson]. You’ve only been doing this sport for a few years and you make the most massive events happen," she captioned the photos.
"People can say what they want but they watched it and it broke records. Bigger than the Super Bowl."
She added, "You keep showing me and the world that dreaming big and manifestation works [Jake Paul] I’m so proud of you.
"You inspire me and so many people out there to think big and if you work hard and believe in it then you can make it happen."
Love him or hate him, Jake Paul makes waves with anything he does. To have the ability to succeed in all that you do takes a level of passion and drive that very few have. Paul certainly does.
We'll just have to wait and see what he does next.
