Jake Paul, gf Jutta Leerdam share intimate moment after Tyson fight
The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson spectacle is officially in the books, with the YouTuber turned boxer coming away with a victory over the boxing legend at AT&T Stadium on Friday night.
While the main event was lackluster, the entire card delivered -- especially Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor which was marred by a gruesome cut caused by a headbutt.
Following Paul's big win, he and girlfriend Jutta Leerdam, an Olympic silver medalist, shared a heartwarming moment in the ring and backstage.
MORE: Jake Paul's gf Jutta Leerdam stuns in all-white, high slit elegant dress
Photos and videos shared the intimate moments between the two after the fight.
Backstage, the couple again shared an embrace to celebrate his victory.
MORE: Jake Paul's gf Jutta Leerdam flexes all-black workout fit ahead of Mike Tyson fight
That is "#CoupleGoals" as the kids may say.
The 25-year-old Leerdam and Jake Paul have been dating since April 2023 after sliding into each other's DMs on Instagram. Since then, she consistently attends Paul's fights and he attends her meets.
Leerdam is a speed skater who specializes in sprint events and represented the Netherlands in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. When the Winter Games were all said and done, Leerdam skated away with a silver medal in the 1000m.
She also won the gold medal at the World Sprint Championships in 2022 and is a six-time world champion in speed skating.
