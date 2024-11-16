Jake Paul gf Jutta Leerdam rocks tiny yoga fit to run off post-fight stress
Jake Paul had his hand raised in victory after outing boxing legend Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on Friday night, but it was the women who stole the show on Netflix.
Paul's girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, who won an Olympic silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Games, pulled up to the event in an elegant white, high-slit dress that had people talking. Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor, which was marred by a gruesome cut caused by a headbutt, was also the Fight of the Night.
On Saturday morning, just a few hours after the conclusion of Paul vs. Tyson, Lutterdam was right back throwing heat on the 'Gram.
Jutta shared a short clip of her Saturday morning jog sweating out all of the stress from the night before.
The 25-year-old Leerdam and Jake Paul have been dating since April 2023 after sliding into each other's DMs on Instagram.
Since then, she consistently attends Paul's fights and he attends her meets.
Leerdam is a speed skater who specializes in sprint events and represented the Netherlands in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. When the Winter Games were all said and done, Leerdam skated away with a silver medal in the 1000m.
She also won the gold medal at the World Sprint Championships in 2022 and is a six-time world champion in speed skating.
