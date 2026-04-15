When Rory McIlroy captured the 2025 Masters, finally completing the career Grand Slam after years of near-misses, he revealed what he later called the “best piece of advice” he’d received in years.

It didn’t come from a coach, a swing guru, or a legend of the game. It came from his daughter, Poppy McIlroy.

Augusta, Georgia, USA; Poppy, daughter of Rory McIlroy, looks up at the Masters championship trophy during the green jacket ceremony after the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-Imagn Images | Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

On the “I Can Fly” podcast, McIlroy recounted the moment. As he prepared to leave for a golf lesson ahead of Augusta, Poppy asked where he was going. When he explained, she responded simply, “But Dada, you already know how to play golf.”

McIlroy laughed it off at the time, but he didn’t forget it. “That is probably the best piece of advice I have gotten in the last three years,” he admitted.

Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy reacts after making a putt to win the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Fast forward to April 2026, and that quote has taken on a whole new life.

In the wake of McIlroy’s second straight green jacket, the clip resurfaced Wednesday after being shared again by Golf on CBS, and suddenly, it’s being framed as a window into the mindset shift that helped fuel one of the most dominant stretches of McIlroy’s career.

At the 2026 Masters Tournament, McIlroy surged to a historic six-shot lead midway through the tournament, stumbled on Saturday, and then steadied himself on Sunday to finish at 12-under, good enough for a one-shot win over Scottie Scheffler.

The victory made him one of the few players ever, alongside icons like Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, to win back-to-back Masters titles.

Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy holds the Masters championship trophy while standing with his parents, Rosie and Gerry, his wife, Erica Stoll, and his daughter, Poppy, during the green jacket ceremony after the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Family at the Center of It All

If 2025 was about personal redemption, 2026 felt like something deeper, grounded, emotional, and unmistakably family-driven.

McIlroy, now 36, has been open about how fatherhood changed his perspective.

He and his wife, Erica Stoll, welcomed Poppy in August 2020, and since then, she’s become a constant presence at golf’s biggest stages.

From stealing the show at the Masters Par 3 Contest to celebrating greenside after victories, Poppy has become part of the story.

After the 2026 win, McIlroy again emphasized how much his family means to his success, crediting both Erica and Poppy for providing balance during the most pressure-packed stretch of his career.

The resurfaced clip hits because it aligns perfectly with what we just watched unfold at Augusta.

In a sport obsessed with marginal gains, McIlroy’s breakthrough may have come from something far simpler: letting go.

Augusta, Georgia, USA; Poppy McIlroy reacts as her father, Rory McIlroy, talks about her during the green jacket ceremony after the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images