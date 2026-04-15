Rory McIlroy’s Heartfelt Exchange With Daughter Poppy Resurfaces After Masters
When Rory McIlroy captured the 2025 Masters, finally completing the career Grand Slam after years of near-misses, he revealed what he later called the “best piece of advice” he’d received in years.
It didn’t come from a coach, a swing guru, or a legend of the game. It came from his daughter, Poppy McIlroy.
On the “I Can Fly” podcast, McIlroy recounted the moment. As he prepared to leave for a golf lesson ahead of Augusta, Poppy asked where he was going. When he explained, she responded simply, “But Dada, you already know how to play golf.”
McIlroy laughed it off at the time, but he didn’t forget it. “That is probably the best piece of advice I have gotten in the last three years,” he admitted.
Fast forward to April 2026, and that quote has taken on a whole new life.
In the wake of McIlroy’s second straight green jacket, the clip resurfaced Wednesday after being shared again by Golf on CBS, and suddenly, it’s being framed as a window into the mindset shift that helped fuel one of the most dominant stretches of McIlroy’s career.
At the 2026 Masters Tournament, McIlroy surged to a historic six-shot lead midway through the tournament, stumbled on Saturday, and then steadied himself on Sunday to finish at 12-under, good enough for a one-shot win over Scottie Scheffler.
The victory made him one of the few players ever, alongside icons like Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, to win back-to-back Masters titles.
Family at the Center of It All
If 2025 was about personal redemption, 2026 felt like something deeper, grounded, emotional, and unmistakably family-driven.
McIlroy, now 36, has been open about how fatherhood changed his perspective.
He and his wife, Erica Stoll, welcomed Poppy in August 2020, and since then, she’s become a constant presence at golf’s biggest stages.
From stealing the show at the Masters Par 3 Contest to celebrating greenside after victories, Poppy has become part of the story.
After the 2026 win, McIlroy again emphasized how much his family means to his success, crediting both Erica and Poppy for providing balance during the most pressure-packed stretch of his career.
The resurfaced clip hits because it aligns perfectly with what we just watched unfold at Augusta.
In a sport obsessed with marginal gains, McIlroy’s breakthrough may have come from something far simpler: letting go.
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Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.