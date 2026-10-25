Tom Brady's Dating Life Takes Another Turn With New Supermodel Report

Tom Brady's personal life has been making headlines almost as long as his football career. His marriage to Gisele Bündchen put two of the world's biggest names together, and people have followed their relationship for years.

The couple got married on Feb. 26, 2009, and were together 13 years. They finalized their divorce on Oct. 28, 2022. They share two children, Benjamin, born in December 2009, and Vivian, born in December 2012. Brady also shares son Jack, 19, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Tom Brady kisses his wife at the time Gisele Bundchen after Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. They are now divorced. | USA TODAY Sports

Even after their split, their relationship has continued to draw lots of interest, which is totally expected. Now, there's a new report revealing who Brady is dating.

Tom Brady is Dating Supermodel Candice Swanepoel, Report States

Now, with Brady single again, his personal life is back in the spotlight.

Fans are watching to see who might catch the retired NFL legend's attention next, because apparently, the curiosity about Brady doesn't end when he leaves the football field.

Tom Brady's love life is making headlines again, and this time, a supermodel is in the picture. The retired NFL superstar is said to be dating Candice Swanepoel, with a source telling Us Weekly on Saturday that the two have been together "for a while."

The insider didn't share any further details about the romance, so there's still lots we don't know about this possible new couple. But when it comes to Brady, even a little dating news is enough to get people talking.

He's spent decades in the public eye and still is in the spotlight at NFL games in the Fox broadcast booth.

First, he was one of football's biggest stars, and now, Brady is a celebrity whose personal life continues to grab attention. It's worth mentioning that his fit physique also continues to get looks.

Tom Brady Has Been Linked to Several Women Since His Divorce

Since his divorce from Bündchen in 2022, Brady has been romantically linked to a bunch of well-known women.

The tally includes Irina Shayk, Brooks Nader, Sofía Vergara, Kim Kardashian, Alix Earle and Yael Cohen, to name a handful. Of course, being linked to someone doesn't necessarily mean a relationship was confirmed, and the latest report about Swanepoel hasn't come with many details.

For now, fans will have to wait and see whether more details emerge about the romance between Brady and Swanepoel. Neither has publicly confirmed the relationship, and the insider who spoke to Us Weekly didn't offer much information about how the two may have connected or how long they've been seeing each other.

Either way, Brady's love life is once again center stage, and fans will be watching to see whether this latest report turns into something more.