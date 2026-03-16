Tua Tagovailoa's Wife Sends Message to Baker Mayfield’s Pregnant Wife

The offseason narrative around Tua Tagovailoa has been anything but quiet.

After his split from the Miami Dolphins and move to the Atlanta Falcons, Tagovailoa has found himself back in the spotlight, with plenty of questions about his health and whether Atlanta sees him as a long-term answer.

Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) walks out of the player tunnel before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

But on Sunday, a far more personal moment involving Tagovailoa’s inner circle subtly shifted the conversation.

When Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily Mayfield, shared a photo of the couple at a concert, Emily visibly pregnant with the caption, “Proof we got out of the house 🤠❤️," it quickly drew attention across NFL social media circles.

Among the early responses was a comment from Tagovailoa’s wife Annah Gore, who wrote, “Absolutely yes. You are glowing.”

Baker and Emily Mayfield’s relationship has been in the public eye since its somewhat unconventional start.

The two met in 2017 through a mutual connection.

Emily was initially hesitant, but things moved quickly from there.

They got engaged within six months and tied the knot in 2019.

Las Vegas, NV, USA; Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since then, their public image has evolved alongside Baker’s NFL journey. from Cleveland to Carolina, Los Angeles, and now Tampa Bay.

Off the field, their family life has become a central part of that story.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Kova, in April 2024, and are now expecting their second, a baby boy due in April 2026.

In contrast, Tagovailoa and Gore have taken a much more low-key approach.

The two were married in a private ceremony in 2022, which aligns with Tagovailoa’s preference to keep his personal life out of the spotlight despite his high-profile career.

East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) walks on the field after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

There’s no direct connection between Mayfield and Tagovailoa beyond the fact that they’re both part of the NFL quarterback circle.

Still, their careers have followed some similar paths. Both were high draft picks, both have dealt with shifting public perception, and both are working to balance expectations with consistency.

Their spouses, meanwhile, seem to share a connection through the broader NFL “WAG” community.