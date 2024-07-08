Meet Taylor Fritz's GF: Morgan Riddle, the most famous woman in men's tennis
Taylor Fritz is the top-ranked American men's tennis player, and he is currently riding a high after reaching the quarterfinals of the 2024 Wimbledon tournament.
Fritz is ranked No. 12 in the ATP World Rankings, and his stock has never been higher.
But, when you tune in to a Taylor Fritz match, it's impossible not to see the blonde bombshell sitting in the player's box. That girl is Morgan Riddle, a social media influencer and girlfriend of the tennis star.
Let's get to know a bit more about Morgan.
Meet Morgan Riddle
Morgan Riddle has been dubbed the "most famous woman in men's tennis."
She boasts over 313,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 500,000 on TikTok as she documents her travels across the world to watch Fritz play in his tournaments and shows off her stunning outfits.
Morgan says because tennis "is relatively uncool and unknown in America," she is on a mission to "make tennis cool again."
Minnesota native with degree in English & literature
Riddle grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and was a hockey fan. She said that she always dreamed of traveling the world and was "not athletic at all."
Eventually, Riddle moved to New York City, where she obtained her degree in English language and literature from Wagner College.
She was the president of the student alumni association and the public relations chair for the Alpha Delta Pi sorority during her time in shool.
Dating since 2020
Riddle and Fritz have been dating since 2020.
The couple, who recently celebrated their fourth anniversary, met on the members-only dating app Raya. Riddle had just moved to Los Angeles during the COVID outbreak when she went on the app to meet new people.
"Because it was during Covid, no restaurants were open, no bars were open so we ordered sushi," she said, via PEOPLE. "We went to his place and I made him watch Midsommar with me, the really messed up horror movie. Why I chose that as my first introduction to a guy, I don't really know. I think I traumatized him a little bit."
Featured on Netflix's Break Point
The couple was featured on the Netflix docuseries Break Point, which documents the lives of tennis stars on and off the court.
She documented the series on TikTok, saying, "The [Netflix] crew is always around all the time and it's been exciting to have them around. I hope that it reaches the level of popularity that the other show did. It would do really big things for the sport."
