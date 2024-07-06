Every NFL team's most famous celebrity fan: Taylor Swift, Eminem & more
Every NFL team has a loyal fan base, but as we saw last year when the Kansas City Chiefs turned into the Kansas Swiftie Chiefs, some fans demand more attention than the others.
Taylor Swift was constantly in the spotlight during NFL broadcasts thanks to her puppy love with star tight end Travis Kelce, while other celebrity girlfriends like Simone Biles (then Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens) and Hailee Steinfeld (Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen) managed to avoid the constant camera attention.
That raises the question: who is the most famous celebrity fan of each NFL team?
Yahoo! Sports! compiled a list.
Musicians
We've already mentioned Taylor Swift, the Queen of NFL celebrity fans. But several other musicians made the list. You have Super Bowl halftime show performer Usher, who is loyal to the Atlanta Falcons, Eminem, who always reps Detroit, and Post Malone, who is a longtime Dallas Cowboys fan.
Did you know Justin Timberlake rides with the Green Bay Packers? I'd argue Lil Wayne is more famous, but maybe boy band pop just wasn't my genre.
Then, there are country music stars like Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, and... Bret Michaels? How Bret Michaels gets the nod over Snoop Dogg is beyond me, but that's the direction Yahoo decided to go.
And Derek Trucks (???) over Lil Duval for the Jacksonville Jaguars? This clearly wasn't made with a younger demographic in mind.
Here is a look at other mmusicians to make the list.
Celebrity
Team
Arizona Cardinals
Blake Shelton
Atlanta Falcons
Usher
Dallas Cowboys
Post Malone
Detroit Lions
Eminem
Green Bay Packers
Justin Timberlake
Jacksonville Jaguars
Derek Trucks
New England Patriots
Jon Bon Jovi
New Orleans Saints
Harry Connick, Jr.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Bret Michaels
Seattle Seahawks
Mike McCready
Tennessee Titans
Tim McGraw
Moving on.
Actors/Actresses
Actors and Actresses are always spotted at sporting events, so it's no surprise that a number of them made the list.
The connections are well-known, from Adam Sandler's New York Jets to Rob Lowe's Indianapolis Colts.
But did anyone know Johnny Depp was a Miami Dolphins fan? News to me!
Celebrity
Team
Buffalo Bills
Chad Michael Murray
Chicago Bears
Jeff Garlin
Cincinnati Bengals
George Clooney
Denver Broncos
Amy Adams
Houston Texans
Dennis Quaid
Indianapolis Colts
Rob Lowe
Los Angeles Chargers
Mario Lopez
Los Angeles Chargers
Bryan Cranston
Miami Dolphins
Johnny Depp
Minnesota Vikings
Josh Duhamel
New York Giants
Hugh Jackman
New York Jets
Adam Sandler
Philadelphia Eagles
Bradley Cooper
San Francisco 49ers
Jeremy Renner
Some questionable choices, right?
Athletes/Entertainers
This one is more straightforward. We have athletes like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and former UFC champion Stipe Miocic who are fans of their hometown teams, while a TV personality like Guy Fieri rides with the Raiders.
This list is a bit shorter, so let's dive right in.
Celebrity
Team
Baltimore Ravens
Stacy Kiebler
Carolina Panthers
Stephen Curry
Cleveland Browns
Stipe Miocic
Las Vegas Raiders
Guy Fieri
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dick Vitale
Washington Commanders
Kevin Durant
For those of you who made it to the end, let's go through the entire list one more time.
I don't know about all of you, but I can't wait for the weekly Derek Trucks Fan Cam in 2024.
