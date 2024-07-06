The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Every NFL team's most famous celebrity fan: Taylor Swift, Eminem & more

Who is your favorite NFL team's most famous celebrity fan? Here is a look at the most notable celebrity supporter for all 32 teams.

Josh Sanchez

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Every NFL team has a loyal fan base, but as we saw last year when the Kansas City Chiefs turned into the Kansas Swiftie Chiefs, some fans demand more attention than the others.

Taylor Swift was constantly in the spotlight during NFL broadcasts thanks to her puppy love with star tight end Travis Kelce, while other celebrity girlfriends like Simone Biles (then Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens) and Hailee Steinfeld (Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen) managed to avoid the constant camera attention.

That raises the question: who is the most famous celebrity fan of each NFL team?

Yahoo! Sports! compiled a list.

Musicians

Usher, Atlanta Falcons
Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

We've already mentioned Taylor Swift, the Queen of NFL celebrity fans. But several other musicians made the list. You have Super Bowl halftime show performer Usher, who is loyal to the Atlanta Falcons, Eminem, who always reps Detroit, and Post Malone, who is a longtime Dallas Cowboys fan.

Did you know Justin Timberlake rides with the Green Bay Packers? I'd argue Lil Wayne is more famous, but maybe boy band pop just wasn't my genre.

Then, there are country music stars like Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, and... Bret Michaels? How Bret Michaels gets the nod over Snoop Dogg is beyond me, but that's the direction Yahoo decided to go.

And Derek Trucks (???) over Lil Duval for the Jacksonville Jaguars? This clearly wasn't made with a younger demographic in mind.

Here is a look at other mmusicians to make the list.

Celebrity

Team

Arizona Cardinals

Blake Shelton

Atlanta Falcons

Usher

Dallas Cowboys

Post Malone

Detroit Lions

Eminem

Green Bay Packers

Justin Timberlake

Jacksonville Jaguars

Derek Trucks

New England Patriots

Jon Bon Jovi

New Orleans Saints

Harry Connick, Jr.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Bret Michaels

Seattle Seahawks

Mike McCready

Tennessee Titans

Tim McGraw

Moving on.

Actors/Actresses

Adam Sandler, New York Jets
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Actors and Actresses are always spotted at sporting events, so it's no surprise that a number of them made the list.

The connections are well-known, from Adam Sandler's New York Jets to Rob Lowe's Indianapolis Colts.

But did anyone know Johnny Depp was a Miami Dolphins fan? News to me!

Celebrity

Team

Buffalo Bills

Chad Michael Murray

Chicago Bears

Jeff Garlin

Cincinnati Bengals

George Clooney

Denver Broncos

Amy Adams

Houston Texans

Dennis Quaid

Indianapolis Colts

Rob Lowe

Los Angeles Chargers

Mario Lopez

Los Angeles Chargers

Bryan Cranston

Miami Dolphins

Johnny Depp

Minnesota Vikings

Josh Duhamel

New York Giants

Hugh Jackman

New York Jets

Adam Sandler

Philadelphia Eagles

Bradley Cooper

San Francisco 49ers

Jeremy Renner

Some questionable choices, right?

Athletes/Entertainers

Guy Fieri, Raiders
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This one is more straightforward. We have athletes like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and former UFC champion Stipe Miocic who are fans of their hometown teams, while a TV personality like Guy Fieri rides with the Raiders.

This list is a bit shorter, so let's dive right in.

Celebrity

Team

Baltimore Ravens

Stacy Kiebler

Carolina Panthers

Stephen Curry

Cleveland Browns

Stipe Miocic

Las Vegas Raiders

Guy Fieri

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dick Vitale

Washington Commanders

Kevin Durant

For those of you who made it to the end, let's go through the entire list one more time.

I don't know about all of you, but I can't wait for the weekly Derek Trucks Fan Cam in 2024.

— Enjoy free coverage of the rich and fabulous players from The Athlete Lifestyle on SI 

More: Unrecognizable Leonardo DiCaprio stealthy attends Michael Rubin White Party

More: Ranking Angel Reese’s top 10 most baller fits, kicks in 2024 (so far)

Watch: Tom Brady, Travis Scott appease nerd-king Michael Rubin with beach football (VIDEO)

More: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany flaunt their style at Wimbledon (PHOTOS)

More: Most heartwarming LeBron, Bronny father-son moments (PHOTOS)

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News Feed Page