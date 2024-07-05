Livvy Dunne, Pirates ace Paul Skenes are MLB's power couple (PHOTOS)
Livvy Dunne has been among the highest-earning athletes of the NIL era, thanks to her popularity on social media. The LSU gymnast, part of the Tigers' national championship team in 2024, boasts over a combined 13 million followers on TikTok and Instagram.
Paul Skenes is also a national champion, winning the College World Series at LSU in 2023, where he was named Most Outstanding Player. Skenes went on to be the No. 1 pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates, and is already among the league's best starting pitchers in his rookie season.
Together, the LSU alumni have become MLB's power couple.
Dunne and Skenes met while they were at LSU, reminding us all of the talent factory in Louisiana.
That was on full display during the Fourth of July, when Dunne posted up for a photo with Cincinnati Bengals stars Joe Burrow and JaMarr Chase, and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. at Michael Rubin's all-white party.
Since Skenes was called up to the big leagues, Dunne has made frequent appearances at PNC Park for his starts and has given her unwavering support.
Of course, Dunny was interviewed live on television during Skene's first start, instantly drawing comparisons to the massive media coverage that Taylor Swift received when she would pop up at Arrowhead Stadium to support Travis Kelce.
There is one major difference, however.
NFL and Kansas City Chiefs fans grew tired of Taylor Swift Mania, saying it took away from the broadcasts and she was a distraction. The constant Swift Cam at games turned off a lot of viewers.
But not Livvy Dunne. The fans can't get enough.
In fact, some might say Buccos fans enjoy seeing Livvy Dunne more than they enjoy raising the Jolly Roger.
That's love.
Livvy has fully embraced Pittsburgh, and the fans have embraced her. And I'm sure they'd love if that Paul Skenes fella stayed around for a long time, too.
But, for now, let's check out some additional photos of MLB's power couple.
