Alex Caruso, fiancée Haleigh Broucher celebratory selfie after Thunder reach Finals
It's been quite the year for NBA star Alex Caruso. Last summer, Caruso was traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, he is four wins away from becoming an NBA champion for the second time.
During his transition to Oklahoma City, Caruso also got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Haleigh Broucher, a former reality TV star who is studying for her PhD.
Haleigh has been supporting Caruso throughout the season and couldn't help but celebrate on Wednesday night when the Thunder took down the Minnesota Timberwolves to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012.
She took to social media to share an on-court selfie with a big smile on her face alongside Caruso, who was wearing his Finals hat.
Her message was simple: "FOUR. MORE. WINS."
Earlier on in the NBA Playoffs, Haleigh was showing her support for Caruso with a custom jean jacket.
Haleigh was a contestant on the long-running CBS reality TV series Big Brother, starring on season 20 and ultimately finishing in 7th place.
She has her own YouTube channel where she documents her travels, talks Big Brother, shares her workouts, and her beauty secrets.
Now, Haleigh will be waiting to see who her beau will face in the NBA Finals as they get closer to getting Caruso another ring.
