Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend Jade flexes custom Pacers crop-top jersey in Game 3 selfie
The Indiana Pacers take on the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 25. The Pacers enter the matchup on Sunday with a 2-0 series lead.
Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton played in crucial role in helping Indiana steal Game 1 at Madison Square Garden. While the Knicks held a 14-point lead with 2:45 to play in the fourth quarter, the Pacers made a historic comeback with Haliburton sinking the game-tying shot as the clock expired.
Haliburton scored 31 points with 11 assists and 4.0 rebounds during the Pacers' 138-135 overtime win in Game 1. He put up 14 points with 11 assists and 8.0 rebonds during Indiana's 114-109 win in Game 2.
Cheering Haliburton on as the Pacers look sweep the Knicks, his girlfriend of six years, Jade Jones.
RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton's gf Jade posts epic selfie in Pacers yellow dress taunting Knicks
With Game 3 bringing the series to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Jones pulled out her Haliburton jersey crop top for the ECF showdown. She flexed her fit with a silver Louis Vuitton purse and jeans featuring cutouts with Haliburton's number.
RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton's gf Jade steals show in NYC fit before Pacers-Knicks ECF Game 1
Jones, who first started dating Haliburton while they were students at Iowa State, made it clear she apporved her man's pregame fit before Game 3. She posted a photo of Haliburton, who earned 2024-25 All-NBA Third Team honors two days prior, and simply wrote, "😮💨😮💨."
