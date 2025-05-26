The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend Jade flexes custom Pacers crop-top jersey in Game 3 selfie

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, proves she's the Indiana Pacers star No. 1 fan before facing the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Feb 18, 2024: Tyrese Haliburton (0) of the Indiana Pacers and his girlfriend Jade Jones.
Feb 18, 2024: Tyrese Haliburton (0) of the Indiana Pacers and his girlfriend Jade Jones. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indiana Pacers take on the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 25. The Pacers enter the matchup on Sunday with a 2-0 series lead.

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton played in crucial role in helping Indiana steal Game 1 at Madison Square Garden. While the Knicks held a 14-point lead with 2:45 to play in the fourth quarter, the Pacers made a historic comeback with Haliburton sinking the game-tying shot as the clock expired.

Haliburton scored 31 points with 11 assists and 4.0 rebounds during the Pacers' 138-135 overtime win in Game 1. He put up 14 points with 11 assists and 8.0 rebonds during Indiana's 114-109 win in Game 2.

Cheering Haliburton on as the Pacers look sweep the Knicks, his girlfriend of six years, Jade Jones.

Tyrese Haliburton, Jade Jones
Jade Jones/Instagram

With Game 3 bringing the series to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Jones pulled out her Haliburton jersey crop top for the ECF showdown. She flexed her fit with a silver Louis Vuitton purse and jeans featuring cutouts with Haliburton's number.

Jade Jones
@jadeeejones/Instagram

Jones, who first started dating Haliburton while they were students at Iowa State, made it clear she apporved her man's pregame fit before Game 3. She posted a photo of Haliburton, who earned 2024-25 All-NBA Third Team honors two days prior, and simply wrote, "😮‍💨😮‍💨."

Tyrese Haliburton
@jadeeejones/Instagram

